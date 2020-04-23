Apparently we're trying to get to 3 without giving up 5 to try to get to 1 (again)

circumstances
This would mean we feel when the Bengals say "no" it doesn't actually mean "no." lol
Dolphins want to get No. 3 and No. 5 in effort to get to No. 1 - ProFootballTalk
The Dolphins aren’t trying to get the third overall pick from the Lions without giving up the fifth overall pick in order to make two picks in the top five. Instead, the Dolphins believe that a potential Godfather offer to the Bengals for the first overall pick would be even harder to refuse if...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com