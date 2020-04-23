Apparently we're trying to get to 3 without giving up 5 to try to get to 1 (again)

circumstances

circumstances

Starter
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
7,468
Reaction score
6,937
This would mean we feel when the Bengals say "no" it doesn't actually mean "no." lol

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Dolphins want to get No. 3 and No. 5 in effort to get to No. 1 - ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins aren’t trying to get the third overall pick from the Lions without giving up the fifth overall pick in order to make two picks in the top five. Instead, the Dolphins believe that a potential Godfather offer to the Bengals for the first overall pick would be even harder to refuse if...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
 
BigNastyFish

BigNastyFish

Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Sep 17, 2012
Messages
7,712
Reaction score
13,339
...makes you wonder what's next in this parade of nonsense!

Someone should start a thread whereby we can ALL create our own rumors
and BS tidbits to see who actually has the best imagination!

I'm in on that!

:lol:
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
10,489
Reaction score
7,076
Location
Bahamas
Avigatorx said:
So this article is based on fan speculation?

To me, it looks like Miami doesnt want either Tua or Herbert and is doing everything possible to get Burrow.
Click to expand...
I'll take that too. Tua or Burrow equals huge win for this franchise.
 
H

hoops

exited stage left
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jul 18, 2008
Messages
63,828
Reaction score
14,342
Location
richmond va
Nah too many variables in play there that all have to go right for that to happen
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom