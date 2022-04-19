Apple Getting Sunday Ticket?

dolfan91 said: It's my understanding the NFL believes they will make big bucks off the streaming services. Which I'm told, they are leaning towards both league and individual game packages. Click to expand...

Good. You want to be able to pick and choose in terms of your general NFL games. My issue is really the glut of games on at 1pm. I know I'm a broken record on this topic but there are some Sundays with 10 games on at 1. I watch every Phins game live. But, I love the NFL so I like to watch some of the other key games and with DTV I would record another game that I thought was either a key matchup or just featured a hot team. Now, what do we do in that scenario? I guess we can hope we can record that if they are the national game for that channel but it is really a dumb thing to have so many games on simultaneously. Add in a Brunch game and keep a MNF doubleheader to at least partially mitigate the 1 pm glut.