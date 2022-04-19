Apple Getting Sunday Ticket?

Fin-Loco
Interesting. However, the challenge will be for either them or Amazon is that we won't have the ability to record the games like we did with DTV. I'd gleefully rent old games. Gamepass only goes back so far.
Curious what your thoughts are. I'm all in on the apple ecosystem so it sounds great to me but I know non apple fans don't want to have to buy in which is of course, why Apple would be forking over the big bucks.