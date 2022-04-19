 Apple Getting Sunday Ticket? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Apple Getting Sunday Ticket?

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Loco. Fin-Loco.
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
16,665
Reaction score
46,584
Location
The offseason doldrums...

Interesting. However, the challenge will be for either them or Amazon is that we won't have the ability to record the games like we did with DTV. I'd gleefully rent old games. Gamepass only goes back so far.

Curious what your thoughts are. I'm all in on the apple ecosystem so it sounds great to me but I know non apple fans don't want to have to buy in which is of course, why Apple would be forking over the big bucks.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Loco. Fin-Loco.
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
16,665
Reaction score
46,584
Location
The offseason doldrums...
Maybe they provide free access to Apple TV (you can get even a firestick with Apple TV access on it but they make it subscription based and the a la carte games are at a steep price?
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Class Clown
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
13,400
Reaction score
22,721
Location
New Jersey
It seems that way. I read an article today about Apple and the NFL having a deal done already. I'd post it, but I can't get the link to work. But, yes according to the article the NFL is about to leave Directv after 30 plus years. Apparently the deal with Apple is for $2.5 billion per year. Sports Illustrated and Brobible have articles up on the potential deal.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Loco. Fin-Loco.
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
16,665
Reaction score
46,584
Location
The offseason doldrums...
dolfan91 said:
It seems that way. I read an article today about Apple and the NFL having a deal done already. I'd post it, but I can't get the link to work. But, yes according to the article the NFL is about to leave Directv after 30 plus years. Apparently the deal with Apple is for $2.5 billion per year.
Click to expand...
It will be interesting to see how they do it.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Class Clown
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
13,400
Reaction score
22,721
Location
New Jersey
Fin-Loco said:
I did it a while back. I think I talked my way into free ST a couple years ago and then they wouldn't budge.
Click to expand...
I left Directv and the Sunday Ticket 2 years ago. I stream my games, now, for free. Not the same quality but good enough to enjoy.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Class Clown
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
13,400
Reaction score
22,721
Location
New Jersey
Fin-Loco said:
Maybe they provide free access to Apple TV (you can get even a firestick with Apple TV access on it but they make it subscription based and the a la carte games are at a steep price?
Click to expand...
It's my understanding the NFL believes they will make big bucks off the streaming services. Which I'm told, they are leaning towards both league and individual game packages.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Loco. Fin-Loco.
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
16,665
Reaction score
46,584
Location
The offseason doldrums...
dolfan91 said:
It's my understanding the NFL believes they will make big bucks off the streaming services. Which I'm told, they are leaning towards both league and individual game packages.
Click to expand...
Good. You want to be able to pick and choose in terms of your general NFL games. My issue is really the glut of games on at 1pm. I know I'm a broken record on this topic but there are some Sundays with 10 games on at 1. I watch every Phins game live. But, I love the NFL so I like to watch some of the other key games and with DTV I would record another game that I thought was either a key matchup or just featured a hot team. Now, what do we do in that scenario? I guess we can hope we can record that if they are the national game for that channel but it is really a dumb thing to have so many games on simultaneously. Add in a Brunch game and keep a MNF doubleheader to at least partially mitigate the 1 pm glut.
 
T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
8,356
Reaction score
11,655
Location
Allentown, Pa
I am not thrilled about this, as I've been watching the Directv Sunday Ticket for free, through my Xbox the last couple years. Logged into my best friends directv account, just couldn't pause/rewind/fast forward.

Damn I am going to have to spend the money myself now.
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

DF4L
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 30, 2013
Messages
3,984
Reaction score
7,308
Location
San Antonio
NFL gets NONE of my moneyz...they have to earn it, and they're not even close. I catch freebie Dolphins games, and other random games here and there on the digital antenna, which is amazing clarity and reliability out here in the sticks, a few miles away from the San Antonio antenna farm.

Only makes sense for them to change their mass-consumption business model...it is outdated and they're giving away money with DirecTV.
 
ForksPhin

ForksPhin

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 28, 2006
Messages
5,089
Reaction score
5,884
Biggest concern right now - the interface for switching between games. Right now, it’s so easy to just flip to another game while the Phins are in a commercial break. If you have to go to a menu to switch to another game and then the same menu to switch back, it’s going to suck.

It’s an issue with Pea**** currently when watching EPL games. They are all there and available, but it’s not like changing a channel to move between game s.
 
brumdog44

brumdog44

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 24, 2010
Messages
7,028
Reaction score
6,963
Agree with one of the posters above, once I can get the Dolphins without Direct, the cord is cut. I'm paying way too much already. I can get a ton of different streaming services for a fraction of what I pay for DirectV. Think it's ridiculous the monopoly that DirectV has had on it. Even MLB has had the option to stream games, including single team purchases.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom