Appreciation for Matt Moore

Buffalo is where Dolphins seasons go to die...this game is in that echelon of dolphins disasters with the 2013 shutout in week 16. We've seen Ryan Tannehill and Tua have the worst games of their respective seasons happen in a win and you're in scenario. The one guy who beat the odds despite being given no shot at all was Matt Moore. That week 16 2016 win was the only time the Dolphins elevated their game in a decade that was complete futility.



I really enjoyed Moore having his moment...shame that Gase deconstructed that team pretty quickly.