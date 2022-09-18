Appreciation for Mostert

I know Tua, Tyreek and Waddle have been getting a lot of love for the win vs Balt, but one other guy who really jumped out at me was R Mostert.

He ran hard, didn't go down easily, and slid through holes when there didn't look to be many. His stat line was 11 for 51, so 4.6 per give or take, but that man glides when he runs.

I really liked what I saw from him today.