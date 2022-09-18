 Appreciation for Mostert | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Appreciation for Mostert

I know Tua, Tyreek and Waddle have been getting a lot of love for the win vs Balt, but one other guy who really jumped out at me was R Mostert.
He ran hard, didn't go down easily, and slid through holes when there didn't look to be many. His stat line was 11 for 51, so 4.6 per give or take, but that man glides when he runs.
I really liked what I saw from him today.
 
Mostert looked great with the ball in his hands. Hope he stays healthy…he could put up great numbers in this offense
 
Mostert had a great game. It was only a matter of time before he became the featured back. Very good patience and speed.
 
