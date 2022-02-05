Arbitration clause could stop Flores 'suit against the Fins

Arbitration clause could quickly derail the Brian Flores lawsuit The landmark lawsuit filed by former Dolphins coach Brian Flores against the NFL and three of its teams promises an inevitable trial in open court, featuring compelling testimony from and interrogation of persons like Roger Goodell, Stephen Ross, John Mara, John Elway, Bill Belichick, and more...

Pretty interesting read. Doesn't look like his suit vs the NFL could get squashed, but due to his contract (which I have to imagine his lawyer reviewed) this lawsuit might not see the light of day. Let's all pray this happens and saves us a summer of bad Fins press.