Are all assistants still on the payroll?

ChitownPhins28

Or are they fired when the head coach is?
For example: Is Boyer still getting a paycheck? If we get an offensive guy, could that guy just elect to keep Boyer?
Or do you think Boyer will resign and go work for Flores?

Im not sure how the process works.
 
Bahamian Redneck
As far as I know if they are still under contract they are retained until a new HC comes in.
 
Ryan1973

It depends on how long their contracts are for. Some might be expiring and some might have another year or two left on their contract.
 
GhostArmOfMarino

Yes they all still technically work for us, but id wager most are putting their resume together so it's up to date, because while some coaches do survive a change its very rare.
 
The new head coach should decide, although I wouldn't be surprised to see Ross fire the offensive coordinators.
 
1972forever

Hopefully all the offensive coaches were on a one year contract and Ross doesn’t have to pay them anymore money for incompetence.
 
ForksPhin

I was wondering about this, since Barry Jackson (I think) mentioned Flores was in the middle of ”exit interviews” when he was called in to be terminated. I wasn’t sure if “exit interviews” we’re just typical end of season reviews, or they were for coaches being fired.
 
Time is Now
I think it was the normal end of season interview and the honchos wanted some changes, Flo said go f yourself and they said to quote Trump…”you’re fired”
 
