Are all assistants still on the payroll?

Or are they fired when the head coach is?
For example: Is Boyer still getting a paycheck? If we get an offensive guy, could that guy just elect to keep Boyer?
Or do you think Boyer will resign and go work for Flores?
Im not sure how the process works.
