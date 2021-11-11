Are the Bills good?

i was just looking at the bills schedule after reading some of that billsphin guys posts and they've beat the dolphins twice, houston and washington, plus kc but they seem messed up this year, the bills whole schedule this year is mostly easy wins (well not for the dolphins, but for better teams) they should win most of their games with tough ones against the bucs and maybe (although i hate to say it ) the cheaters. if they make it to the playoffs off this schedule, they might not have been tested much and might be one and done against a good team. i suppose if they win 12 games they might have an easy first game but how do they do against a good playoff team

the dolphins should have been good this year, seems like a lot of average teams out there