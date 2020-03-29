Are the Dolphins better suited to play a 3-4 or a 4-3 base defense?

dolphinswire.usatoday.com

The Miami Dolphins’ defensive overhaul has brought a bunch of fresh faces into the picture this offseason. But how do all of these puzzle pieces best fit together? The Dolphins still have the…
If the Dolphins were to run a 3-4 (odd front) base defense, recent free agent addition Shaq Lawson would also be included and would make a lot of sense as a standup outside linebacker, too. Including Lawson, Miami’s base linebacker group could feature Lawson, Van Noy, McMillan and Baker all on the field at the same time — with Lawson and Van Noy serving as the outside pass rush contributors.


Perhaps the most intriguing combination would feature a 4-3 under front for the Dolphins. Such a blend would feature four down linemen for the Dolphins and three linebackers — with the strong side outside linebacker (most likely Van Noy) playing on the line of scrimmage next to Shaq Lawson, would would be aligned with his hand in the dirt over the offensive tackle. This would allow Miami to emulate odd fronts but keep four down linemen in the game, easing the pressure on whoever is charged with playing the nose tackle, most likely Davon Godchaux.
 
Imo, the best defense would be for them to fix it up every game and every week. They now have players that can do different things to instead of having a set defense where the other team can prepare for it, it'd make sense to change it up all the times to keep teams guessing
 
I really think we will run both frequently. Which one that we run will depend on down and distance, game situation, and... who we are playing that week. Versatility has been something that Flores has preached.

We need a real NT for when we go 3-4, but I think the rest of the players are in place.
 
Pretty sure they said the defense would be opponent specific

patriots style

I do think their current edge adds are more 34 fits
 
Danny said:
Imo, the best defense would be for them to fix it up every game and every week. They now have players that can do different things to instead of having a set defense where the other team can prepare for it, it'd make sense to change it up all the times to keep teams guessing
I agree brother and being able to mix it up and having the right depth in case injuries will be huge.
 
