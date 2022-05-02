DolphinsTalk
Active Roster
- Joined
- Apr 4, 2021
- Messages
- 323
- Reaction score
- 821
- Age
- 44
- Location
- Miami, FL
Are The Dolphins One Of The NFL's Sleeper Teams? - Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins made some noise in this past year’s free agency when trading for former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill. After spending six seasons with the Chiefs, Hill won Super Bowl LIV over the San Francisco 49ers in Hard Rock Stadium. This past week Hill did say in a tweet...
dolphinstalk.com