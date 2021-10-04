Are we in a worse place than 3 years ago when we hired Flo?

Better, but Flores and Grier still need to go.



Unlike 3 years ago, we have a lot of good building blocks and a wide open cap.



On defense, Ogbah, Davis, Phillips, Xavien, Needham, and Holland all look like they’re going to be part of the medium term solution, and Van Ginkel, Wilkins, and Sieler are useful rotation guys, too. Personally I think Baker stinks, but maybe he works for the next staff as a weak side guy. That’s nearly a full starting defense.



On offense, Waddle and Gesicki both look like foundation pieces, and I have to imagine a competent OL coach can salvage a pair of quality starters out of the Austin Jackson, Eichenberg, Hunt, Kindley, Little, Deiter pu pu platter.



We need to spend a ton of money this off-season solving the OL, and we need to finally draft a RB. Amazingly, we probably need to revamp the WR unit yet again, too. But we have the resources to do all these things, and like I said, the defense is basically set.



The roster isn’t that far away given how much money we have to spend, especially if Tua is the real deal. But we need to get much, much better coaching and play-calling on offense. That isn’t going to happen under Flores.