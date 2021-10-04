 Are we in a worse place than 3 years ago when we hired Flo? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Are we in a worse place than 3 years ago when we hired Flo?

Are we better now then 3 years ago when we hired Flo?

  • We are better

    Votes: 4 33.3%

  • We are worse

    Votes: 2 16.7%

  • We are about the same

    Votes: 5 41.7%

  • Just fire Flo

    Votes: 1 8.3%
  • Total voters
    12
allsilverdreams

allsilverdreams

Starter
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 26, 2007
Messages
4,109
Reaction score
1,193
I wasn't a big fan of the hire 3 years ago.
Then they started off loosing by double digits in the first few games of Flo's first season.
I thought we were doomed. Then we started winning. Last year he showed that he can actually compete with other coaches . And started showing some promise.
Then the Bills game where we got spanked got me worried. Now this horrendous start to the season has me gravely concerned for this team's future.
We are no better now than we were 3 years ago.
 
G

GhostArmOfMarino

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2021
Messages
1,703
Reaction score
2,428
Age
29
Location
Florida
I think as far as pure talent, this team is much better.

What sucks is our gameplans. Even Gase and Philbin, who failed here, had a gameplan each week and you could point at what we were trying to attack.

With this team, especially this year, I can't even tell you what we are trying to do each week 9ffensively in hindsight.

Couple that with our defense basically giving the same looks 3 seasons in a row....plus bad talent development at most positions and bam.

That said I will repeat I think we have better talent.
 
allsilverdreams

allsilverdreams

Starter
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 26, 2007
Messages
4,109
Reaction score
1,193
I wasn't a big fan of the hire 3 years ago.
Then they started off loosing by double digits in the first few games of Flo's first season.I thought we were doomed.
Then we started winning. Last year he showed that he can actually compete with other coaches and won us 10 games. And he started showing some promise.
Then the Bills game where we got spanked got me worried. Now this horrendous start to the season has me gravely concerned for this team's future.
We are no better now than we were 3 years ago.
 
J. David Wannyheimer

J. David Wannyheimer

Writing in pencil on laminated cards since 2011
Club Member
Joined
Sep 25, 2011
Messages
29,212
Reaction score
12,550
We are worse off in the sense that our fans are getting older and some of them died before watching this garbage get turned around. Many more will probably do so.

We're better off in the sense that George Costanza finally made it to the top of the organizational chart and there's no one left to take a bullet for him.
 
S

Sirspud

Pro Bowler
Joined
Jun 24, 2004
Messages
15,288
Reaction score
5,236
Age
36
Location
Haines City, Fl
I wouldn't necessarily say yes but its up for debate. I can look to the team now and see some places with some real talent if we can put it in position for success, but the reason why its up for debate is that we aren't a playoff caliber team now, which means we won't be a championship level team in Tua's rookie contract window (if we can develop him at all behind this line), and we've squandered the picks and cap space that gave us the ability to dramatically change our fortunes.

You at this roster, technically its young, but there's nothing on this built for future success. If Waddle develops an impact player, that will be our only young impact player. All of our other guys who are impact players are either going to be exiting their primes, will be playing for other teams soon, or both.

Flores has brought the Patriot way here, but most people are just oblivious to the fact that the Patriots actually struggle mightily to develop young offensive talent.
 
Rev Kev

Rev Kev

InTUAtive
Club Member
Joined
Mar 1, 2004
Messages
15,000
Reaction score
7,818
Location
Calgary Alberta
Can’t convince me they should be near another draft

Let alone FA

Coaching is a disaster this year
 
M

Marino2.0

Scout Team
Joined
Apr 30, 2017
Messages
159
Reaction score
405
Better, but Flores and Grier still need to go.

Unlike 3 years ago, we have a lot of good building blocks and a wide open cap.

On defense, Ogbah, Davis, Phillips, Xavien, Needham, and Holland all look like they’re going to be part of the medium term solution, and Van Ginkel, Wilkins, and Sieler are useful rotation guys, too. Personally I think Baker stinks, but maybe he works for the next staff as a weak side guy. That’s nearly a full starting defense.

On offense, Waddle and Gesicki both look like foundation pieces, and I have to imagine a competent OL coach can salvage a pair of quality starters out of the Austin Jackson, Eichenberg, Hunt, Kindley, Little, Deiter pu pu platter.

We need to spend a ton of money this off-season solving the OL, and we need to finally draft a RB. Amazingly, we probably need to revamp the WR unit yet again, too. But we have the resources to do all these things, and like I said, the defense is basically set.

The roster isn’t that far away given how much money we have to spend, especially if Tua is the real deal. But we need to get much, much better coaching and play-calling on offense. That isn’t going to happen under Flores.
 
A

AvogadrosNumber

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 30, 2016
Messages
558
Reaction score
743
We lack leaders and gutted our team of any of them.

Love em or hate em, Fitzpatrick was the heat and soul of the team.

Him not playing due to Covid last year on the road against Buffalo crushed the team emotionally. Doesn't seem like we have recovered.

Tua has to take over the leadership void. Unfortunate to him that such a rudderless organization has put so much at his feet. Figure out how to score and win us games, figure out how to not get hurt, also figure out how to lead us.
 
67Stang

67Stang

Club Member
Joined
Aug 28, 2004
Messages
8,698
Reaction score
1,973
Location
Tucson, AZ
As far as production on the field, we are no better. I think we have more talent, more draft capital, and our cap space is much better than it was.....so yes and no.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom