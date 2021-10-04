Are we in a worse place than 3 years ago when we hired Flo?

allsilverdreams
- Apr 26, 2007
- 4,109
- 1,193
I wasn't a big fan of the hire 3 years ago.
Then they started off loosing by double digits in the first few games of Flo's first season.
I thought we were doomed. Then we started winning. Last year he showed that he can actually compete with other coaches . And started showing some promise.
Then the Bills game where we got spanked got me worried. Now this horrendous start to the season has me gravely concerned for this team's future.
We are no better now than we were 3 years ago.
