Are we misguided with our expectations for the season?

bane
Club Member
- Joined
- Jan 19, 2008
- Messages
- 2,882
- Reaction score
- 3,037
- Age
- 46
I think most of us are pretty excited and thinking we are playoff team. But when I look at vegas we are only at 8.5 wins. When I look at power rankings (which I know are dumb and I don't follow in regular season) most people have Miami as the 13 best team in the AFC or 22 or 23 team in the entire league. I realize the conference is loaded. The Bills are the best team and very deep. I didn't realize the bills added Jordan Phillips, shaq lawson as depth pieces. They just have a complete and very deep team. But the other teams have questions just like us. Hopefully we dolphin's fans are right about this team and we are playoff team. But doesn't seem like a lot of people outside here agree with that. What do you guys think?