Are we misguided with our expectations for the season?

bane

bane

I think most of us are pretty excited and thinking we are playoff team. But when I look at vegas we are only at 8.5 wins. When I look at power rankings (which I know are dumb and I don't follow in regular season) most people have Miami as the 13 best team in the AFC or 22 or 23 team in the entire league. I realize the conference is loaded. The Bills are the best team and very deep. I didn't realize the bills added Jordan Phillips, shaq lawson as depth pieces. They just have a complete and very deep team. But the other teams have questions just like us. Hopefully we dolphin's fans are right about this team and we are playoff team. But doesn't seem like a lot of people outside here agree with that. What do you guys think?
 
SF Dolphin Fan

The AFC is so deep. Agree, Buffalo looks loaded. I think they are the best team in the conference, which likely means Miami is competing for a wild card berth.

With all the exciting upgrades the Dolphins have made, I think it mostly comes down to Tua's development. In this conference especially a team has to be competitive at quarterback. I do believe that will happen.

I'm not ruling out that Miami could surprise and win the division, but if I had to bet I'd say 11-6 and a wild card team. Get to the playoffs and anything can happen, like Cincinnati last year.
 
I'm cautiously optimistic. If we miss the playoffs it wont be because of Tua. Yes I know about the Tenn. game last year but what about the J'ville game or the Falcons game.
 

bane

bane

I would kill for 11-6 wild card team. I would be okay with that lol.
 
I think the only expectation is the Offense should be improved. The AFC is stacked and I still have questions about the Defense, we saw two very different defenses last year and im still not convinced we got a solid answer about who was really calling the defense during the losing streak vs the winning streak. Ive heard Flo, Boyer, Gerald Alexander.... noone really knows. Until we see which defense shows up, i dont really have many expectation other than we should be an improved offensive just via scheme and coaching alone.
 
Just my guess on why we’re not highly regarded right now -

There is a muuuuuuch higher chance of us being mediocre and putting up an 8-9 win season then putting up 11 wins.

As already mentioned, the AFC is deep. Beyond that, it is now loaded with PROVEN quarterbacks - something we do not have yet.

Then going further, the chance of Tua being great is a lot less likely than the chance of Tua continuing to be mediocre to slightly above average. I have faith in him and our new team, but that’s just a more realistic perspective.

With all that in mind, and coupled with a new coach and system, it is more likely we’d be a 9 win team (average) than 11-12 win team (very good).
 
he he

Allen simply shredded our defensive backs. He seen and found their weakness and he took advantage of it. We had no offensive line no run game so hopefully we move a little closer closing the gap. They added a good RB this year so hopefully we can contain that offense. Our offense should be explosive at times depending on the offensive line and QB play.
 
My opinion is we will be as good as our coaching. I do think our roster is better than it's been in a long time, but we aren't so talented that teams cant beat us.
We need our schemes to put us into situations to win on plays. If our coaches do that and we do the work to prepare to win I think the sky is the limit. I don't think that anyone is so good that we can't beat them, and I don't think we aren't so good that anyone cant beat us.

I will add though that I think this staff is special and I think it's our time. Next year's 2023 draft will put us over the top IMO and that's when we can become a monster in the NFL.
 
It isn't that I think our expectations are misguided as much as I believe that if we do not achieve them it is a great disappointment that will lead to drastic changes. This team just doesn't have the excuses this year to not produce.
 
Last year, we scored 3 points in the first half of one game and 0 points in the other... eventually our defense broke.

You can lose games in the first half, and we lost BOTH games that way. We couldn't run the ball, we couldn't score and we asked a fine defense to do way too much.
 
Agree. I think Buffalo has to be more careful with how they utilize Allen. We saw the same approach with Cam Newton and eventually injuries took their toll.

Like every team, the Bills have struggled to matchup against Hill. Tindall could help Miami slow down Allen's running game. He showed that talent at Georgia.

Some big changes that could shift the balance for the Dolphins.
 
McDaniel was my dream hire and I believe tua is primed for a breakout but fans do need to guard themselves.

A top 15 offense would be a massive success imo. The offense were implementing is a 180 from what we’ve had the last 3 years, both in scheme and personnel required.

The left side of the OL is fixed but center and RT as the roster stands now aren’t manned well and the guys likely to fill them aren’t great scheme fits either. Then ur starting TE as of today Mine Gesicki isn’t an in-line player in an offensive scheme that needs TEs w/ in-line capabilities. U have some on the roster Hunter long would be a great guy to give a try out this year.

Not too mention if armstead misses time (history suggests he will) we’ll be hindered due to our tackle play bc the depth there now isn’t good.

I know McD places an emphasis on OL and technique and we have Frank Smith/Applebaum w/ successful backgrounds as well but AJ/Eich both were near the worst tackles in the league and those are the 2 guys fighting for ur RT/swing spot. Both being too 50 assets they’re gonna give the new coaches a chance to fix those guys but on top of being poor performers they aren’t really scheme fits either even on their best days.

And I haven’t even touched on the defense yet which saved face last season on the tail end of the year after not great performances in the Jacksonville and Atlanta losses. I actually like the defense the players are there but the scheme has been inconsistent over the 3 years. I’m a believer that our offense will support the defense which will put them in better positions than they’ve been in the last 3 years.

A top 15 offense and not needing to retool the defense and fire Boyer would be a year 1 success for me. It takes these heavy OZ teams time to get the personnel right. Tyreek Armstead and McDaniel were brilliant moves by Grier this off season but they’re betting on coaching up multiple players on the OL instead of outright replacing them w/ better players.

AJ Eich and Gesicki don’t much belong but all being top 50 picks under contract they’re gonna run it w/ McDaniel for a season to see if it’s a fit. I think most GMs would do the same thing. 88 was a classic tag and trade candidate as he’s a misfit here but it is what it is can’t let him walk for nothing.
 
