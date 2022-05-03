Are we misguided with our expectations for the season?

McDaniel was my dream hire and I believe tua is primed for a breakout but fans do need to guard themselves.



A top 15 offense would be a massive success imo. The offense were implementing is a 180 from what we’ve had the last 3 years, both in scheme and personnel required.



The left side of the OL is fixed but center and RT as the roster stands now aren’t manned well and the guys likely to fill them aren’t great scheme fits either. Then ur starting TE as of today Mine Gesicki isn’t an in-line player in an offensive scheme that needs TEs w/ in-line capabilities. U have some on the roster Hunter long would be a great guy to give a try out this year.



Not too mention if armstead misses time (history suggests he will) we’ll be hindered due to our tackle play bc the depth there now isn’t good.



I know McD places an emphasis on OL and technique and we have Frank Smith/Applebaum w/ successful backgrounds as well but AJ/Eich both were near the worst tackles in the league and those are the 2 guys fighting for ur RT/swing spot. Both being too 50 assets they’re gonna give the new coaches a chance to fix those guys but on top of being poor performers they aren’t really scheme fits either even on their best days.



And I haven’t even touched on the defense yet which saved face last season on the tail end of the year after not great performances in the Jacksonville and Atlanta losses. I actually like the defense the players are there but the scheme has been inconsistent over the 3 years. I’m a believer that our offense will support the defense which will put them in better positions than they’ve been in the last 3 years.



A top 15 offense and not needing to retool the defense and fire Boyer would be a year 1 success for me. It takes these heavy OZ teams time to get the personnel right. Tyreek Armstead and McDaniel were brilliant moves by Grier this off season but they’re betting on coaching up multiple players on the OL instead of outright replacing them w/ better players.



AJ Eich and Gesicki don’t much belong but all being top 50 picks under contract they’re gonna run it w/ McDaniel for a season to see if it’s a fit. I think most GMs would do the same thing. 88 was a classic tag and trade candidate as he’s a misfit here but it is what it is can’t let him walk for nothing.