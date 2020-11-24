Are you guys aware of what you're missing in the 347 Club?!?!**

13marino13
Guys, there are a ton of new things happening in the 347 Club. We have a weekly Q&A with featured guests. Last week was Senior Analyst for The Draft Network, Jordan Reid.
This week's guest is PFF Senior Analyst Ryan Smith. This should be an interesting conversation with a unique view of how the PFF grades are compiled and how current players are evaluated.
In the weeks to come, we have confirmed
*1990's All-Decade Team, 7-time ProBowl Left Tackle Richmond Webb.
*Vinny Passas, Tua Tagovailoa and Marcus Mariota's High School football coach and mentor.
Have any questions you'd like to ask a future guest?
We will be adding more Phins players and sports journalists/evaluators in the months to come. It's an exciting time in the 347 Club and here at FinHeaven.
Join today and enjoy this exclusive insider information, it's well worth the $25 a year. Don't be left out, great things are happening!
