Are you guys aware of what you're missing in the 347 Club?!?!**

How a Honolulu High School Coach Is Shaping Football Vinny Passas has coached Marcus Mariota, Tua Tagovailoa, and has more on the way.

We will be adding more Phins players and sports journalists/evaluators in the months to come. It's an exciting time in the 347 Club and here at FinHeaven.Join today and enjoy this exclusive insider information, it's well worth the $25 a year. Don't be left out, great things are happening!