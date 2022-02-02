 Are you guys ready for another 3-4 years of the same? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Are you guys ready for another 3-4 years of the same?

juniorseau55

juniorseau55

I have seen the feedback from just about everyone in here which is unsurprisingly different in other Dolphins communities. Forget the whole scandal, and the legal situation that is going on. Just look at the results as they are right in front of you. If you are expecting these results to be any different then be ready for another 3-4 years of the same cycle. This is the National Football League, and this league is built on good decision making. Sometimes there is a fine line in between great decisions, and good decisions. And there is an even broader line when mistakes are made.

We are not even going to include Dave Wannstedt in this list. He left the team with a winning record, and was here under Wayne Huizenga. The last time we won a playoff game was 2000, to put things into perspective. Since 2008 our record is a mere 107-118. That would be considered a joke. This Franchise has been known for being competitive from the 70's to the 90's. We made it to the AFC championship game a few years before Marino retired. We won playoff games in the 90's, and lost to better teams in the divisional rounds. As a long term Dolphins fan I been use to seeing our team win during the stretches we have lost in the last 18 years. If anyone has the audacity to defend this regime I am sorry but I can't even consider your opinions at all. This is just totally unacceptable, and perhaps disappointing.

If possible, keep all the political, legal, and racial stuff out of this discussion. There is no winning culture in this span period at all, and there is no bigger point than that.


Screen Shot 2022-02-02 at 8.12.49 AM.png
 

AphexPhin

AphexPhin

juniorseau55 said:
You worded it way better than I could. Everything you stated in your post is SPOT ON. Its also quite cringe worthy and embarrassing to see so many Dolphin fans defending Stephen Ross and even our worthless GM right now.

Don Shula is rolling over in his grave right now.
 
juniorseau55

juniorseau55

People are too focused on the situation, but rather have not come to their senses that this isn't a winning culture. Jimmy Johnson was the biggest coaching name to last come to Miami,
and perhaps he will be the last one in the mean time.
 
ChitownPhins28

I already did this thread about 4 days ago. I got bored of it quick cuz Im already in a different mindset. It feels better to be hopeful about McDaniel so Im in that camp now.
 
juniorseau55

juniorseau55

Then explain how is the head coach creating the same culture. In what image is the head coach creating the culture on? It can't be their own image solely, since they don't control every single aspect of the team. And who gets to pick these men in power? Don't you think they are picked on the fact that their core values align with them?
 
1972forever

I have seen the feedback from just about everyone in here which is unsurprisingly different in other Dolphins communities. Forget the whole scandal, and the legal situation that is going on. Just look at the results as they are right in front of you. If you are expecting these results to be any different then be ready for another 3-4 years of the same cycle. This is the National Football League, and this league is built on good decision making. Sometimes there is a fine line in between great decisions, and good decisions. And there is an even broader line when mistakes are made.

We are not even going to include Dave Wannstedt in this list. He left the team with a winning record, and was here under Wayne Huizenga. The last time we won a playoff game was 2000, to put things into perspective. Since 2008 our record is a mere 107-118. That would be considered a joke. This Franchise has been known for being competitive from the 70's to the 90's. We made it to the AFC championship game a few years before Marino retired. We won playoff games in the 90's, and lost to better teams in the divisional rounds. As a long term Dolphins fan I been use to seeing our team win during the stretches we have lost in the last 18 years. If anyone has the audacity to defend this regime I am sorry but I can't even consider your opinions at all. This is just totally unacceptable, and perhaps disappointing.

If possible, keep all the political, legal, and racial stuff out of this discussion. There is no winning culture in this span period at all, and there is no bigger point than that.


Considering we still don’t know who the next head coach will be. Who the team will draft or sign in free agency over the next few years and yet you have already determined everything will remain the same for the next several years.

I think I will just wait to see how everything plays out before I just accept that nothing will change. Yet you are certainly entitled to try and convince others that the future is nothing but more of the same.
 
John813

John813

As a fan of two teams in mediocre hell I've come to accept it without any side effects.

I have little faith in Ross/Grier to find the best candidate.
But, I like the Dolphins so I continue to watch when I can
 
1972forever

Actually Saban was a pretty big name when he took the job with the Dolphins, but I guess that doesn’t fit your agenda.
 
juniorseau55

juniorseau55

Brother, I think we been in the next coach fiasco already. Right now things are not looking great. I don't think this will affect us getting somebody to coach us, but as far as free agent players then we don't know. End of the day, the results have looked the same in such span. Can we argue that the future is predictable based on the past? Of course you can. Everything in the last few years is almost as carbon copy of itself.
 
