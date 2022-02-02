Are you guys ready for another 3-4 years of the same?

I have seen the feedback from just about everyone in here which is unsurprisingly different in other Dolphins communities. Forget the whole scandal, and the legal situation that is going on. Just look at the results as they are right in front of you. If you are expecting these results to be any different then be ready for another 3-4 years of the same cycle. This is the National Football League, and this league is built on good decision making. Sometimes there is a fine line in between great decisions, and good decisions. And there is an even broader line when mistakes are made.We are not even going to include Dave Wannstedt in this list. He left the team with a winning record, and was here under Wayne Huizenga. The last time we won a playoff game was 2000, to put things into perspective. Since 2008 our record is a mere 107-118. That would be considered a joke. This Franchise has been known for being competitive from the 70's to the 90's. We made it to the AFC championship game a few years before Marino retired. We won playoff games in the 90's, and lost to better teams in the divisional rounds. As a long term Dolphins fan I been use to seeing our team win during the stretches we have lost in the last 18 years. If anyone has the audacity to defend this regime I am sorry but I can't even consider your opinions at all. This is just totally unacceptable, and perhaps disappointing.If possible, keep all the political, legal, and racial stuff out of this discussion. There is no winning culture in this span period at all, and there is no bigger point than that.