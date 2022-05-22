Are you happy with a berth, or do you want to see at least one playoff win?

-We have the "Coolest" head coach in the league
-Tua looks super happy now
-Actually the whole team is happy except --Austin Jackson.
Dolphins have the 2 fastest WR's in the league
-Dolphins have the 2 fastest RB's in the league
- Best CB duo in the league
- Best young safety duo in the league
- Best DL in the league
- Channing Tindall makes this LB corp TOP 5
I didn't make these up. They come from Dolphins forum and Dolphins twitter..
So based on that, I expect to beat Buffalo twice, go undefeated and win the superbowl by a large margin since Dolphins got better and other teams didn't.
What was the question again, playoff birth?