Armando article on FA qbs and bangs on Fitz

R

RedWhiteNBlue

Scout Team
Joined
Mar 8, 2018
Messages
224
Reaction score
124
Age
51
Location
Florida

Fitz is probably cheaper than most of the other vet QBs that will be available. But he’s not better than all of them.

Bridgewater is better than Fitz.

Mariota, Winston and Dalton might be better, depending on what day it is, and they all are younger.

I couldn't disagree with this guy more. Fitz is better then every single one of them behind the worst Oline. Hes ranked 12th out of the entire league the last 2 years by PFF to boot. He is the perfect man for this job right now.
 
DolfanDuBbZ~

DolfanDuBbZ~

Avoid the 'Noid
Joined
Nov 22, 2008
Messages
8,499
Reaction score
1,524
RedWhiteNBlue said:

Fitz is probably cheaper than most of the other vet QBs that will be available. But he’s not better than all of them.

Bridgewater is better than Fitz.

Mariota, Winston and Dalton might be better, depending on what day it is, and they all are younger.

I couldn't disagree with this guy more. Fitz is better then every single one of them behind the worst Oline. Hes ranked 12th out of the entire league the last 2 years by PFF to boot. He is the perfect man for this job right now.
Click to expand...

"He is the perfect man for this job right now." said every team he has started for.

Seriously cant wait to have someone else under Center.
 
C

ChitownPhins28

Scout Team
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
159
Reaction score
170
Age
48
Location
Aurora IL
The quick-thinking of Fitz was remarkable at times last year. He seldom made a bad decision that wasn't caused by 1-second pass-rush, and often was out and running before the defense knew what hit them. It's almost impossible to compare any of these other QBs cuz all of them had more time to throw and more time to think in the pocket than Fitz did. I KNOW Tannehill would've crapped his pants on most of the plays where Fitz rushed for good yards or delivered a Dime or gave his playmakers a chance to high-point a ball. 'Poise'. Nobody had more poise than Fitz did in 2019.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom