Armstead "Always in the Moment"

Positive and interesting article on Terron

www.si.com

Armstead Still "Always in the Moment"

Offensive tackle Terron Armstead has been mentoring young Miami Dolphins offensive linemen while he continues his recovery from offseason knee surgery
Good news if he is back for most of training camp
Love the fact he is prepared to mentor the younger OL.
Hope he is right regarding comments on Hunt and Jackson.
With Williams at C curious who is playing LT and LG at the moment.
If Eich is still at LT well he has a positive role model to learn from and hopefully improves as he may be needed if Armstead misses any games.
 
man its scary giving big contracts to players comingoff major surgery..But if he overcomes it, he's an exceptional leader and player.

I've watched a lot of him since his signing and i've said this before, The reason he gets injured so much is because of how athletic and fast he is..They put him on the move so much in New Orleans and that speed would end up in serious collisions, like car crashes..

its risk reward all day with Terron.
 
Biggest pickup of the off season... Bigger than Hill.

Not as fast tho.

T.A. will have the bigger impact without the press
 
