Armstead "Always in the Moment"

Positive and interesting article on Terron
Good news if he is back for most of training camp
Love the fact he is prepared to mentor the younger OL.
Hope he is right regarding comments on Hunt and Jackson.
With Williams at C curious who is playing LT and LG at the moment.
If Eich is still at LT well he has a positive role model to learn from and hopefully improves as he may be needed if Armstead misses any games.
Armstead Still "Always in the Moment"
Offensive tackle Terron Armstead has been mentoring young Miami Dolphins offensive linemen while he continues his recovery from offseason knee surgery
www.si.com
