As A "Doom & Gloom" Counterpoint, I'm Gonna Trust The Wisdom Of Alexander Graham Bell

I'm not thrilled with losing Flores, but after reading about his wrinkles and blemishes, maybe fate has put us into a better position to ultimately upgrade, the waY Green Bay did.Another cliche: "hope springs eternal" and yeah, our braintrusts could royally fuke this up, but maybe it's that time of day, where the broken clock turns out to be correct.I'd rather have hope than jump off the proverbial cliff or stick my head in a gas oven. As long suffering fans, maybe Karma now owes us one!