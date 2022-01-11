 As A "Doom & Gloom" Counterpoint, I'm Gonna Trust The Wisdom Of Alexander Graham Bell | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

As A "Doom & Gloom" Counterpoint, I'm Gonna Trust The Wisdom Of Alexander Graham Bell

Vaark

Vaark

Ascendo tuum
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 29, 2007
Messages
36,280
Reaction score
45,436
Location
Stuck in Lodi again
1641931124197.png

I'm not thrilled with losing Flores, but after reading about his wrinkles and blemishes, maybe fate has put us into a better position to ultimately upgrade, the waY Green Bay did.

Another cliche: "hope springs eternal" and yeah, our braintrusts could royally fuke this up, but maybe it's that time of day, where the broken clock turns out to be correct.

I'd rather have hope than jump off the proverbial cliff or stick my head in a gas oven. As long suffering fans, maybe Karma now owes us one!
 
Last edited:
utahphinsfan

utahphinsfan

Sriracha Tabasco
Club Member
Joined
Jan 21, 2005
Messages
11,453
Reaction score
3,042
Location
Salt Lake Valley
Vaark said:
View attachment 91657

I'm not thrilled with losing Flores, but after reading about his wrinkles and blemishes, maybe fate has put us into a better position to ultimately upgrade, the waY Green Bay did.

Another cliche: "hope springs eternal" and yeah, our braintrusts could royall fuke this up, but maybe it's that time of day, where the broken clock turns out to be correct.

I'd rather have hope than jump off the proverbial cliff or stick my head in a gas oven. As long suffering fans, maybe Karma now owes us one!
Click to expand...

I'm inclined to agree.

p.s. If the NFL were Looney Tunes; the phins would be Wil E Coyote.

p.s.s. Am I wrong to like it like that?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom