 As of right now, with 2 games to go do you want Chris Grier back next season?

As of right now, with 2 games to go do you want Chris Grier back next season?

G

GrieseMarinoTua

Hey Fam

Start off by thanking fam Kebo for the idea.

I’ve just started a Flo thread but think we actually need to discuss the other half of the partnership.

Currently as things stand, has Grier done enough to keep his place as GM next season?

I’ll run another after the patsies game and a final one straight after draft and FA.

Mr Grier certainly will cause conversation. His trade for Tunsil, did he waste picks last draft with Noah Iggy or AJ or the last draft?

Did he have any draft you could call great? How about his handling of the FO? The DW4 saga. The coaches, how much input does he have on their selection.

If we keep Flo do we have to keep CG or will a new GM work with Flo (guess has no choice if Rossy tells him to)

So fam where are we at with Mr Grier?
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

GrieseMarinoTua said:
Hey Fam

Start off by thanking fam Kebo for the idea.

I’ve just started a Flo thread but think we actually need to discuss the other half of the partnership.

Currently as things stand, has Grier done enough to keep his place as GM next season?

I’ll run another after the patsies game and a final one straight after draft and FA.

Mr Grier certainly will cause conversation. His trade for Tunsil, did he waste picks last draft with Noah Iggy or AJ or the last draft?

Did he have any draft you could call great? How about his handling of the FO? The DW4 saga. The coaches, how much input does he have on their selection.

If we keep Flo do we have to keep CG or will a new GM work with Flo (guess has no choice if Rossy tells him to)

So fam where are we at with Mr Grier?
I answered "yes" because of his 2021 draft. Hopefully the other guys working with him are rubbing off on him and he's growing in the role...his 2021 class is great, IMO. Needs to get better at the FA hirings though.
 
G

GrieseMarinoTua

I don’t mind Grier, I think we give him one more year snd we don’t make playoffs both he snd Flo should go with a new GM and their choice of new HC.

Plus Grier did well enough in the last draft snd got Tua in and got us a treasure chest of picks for tunsil although a few were wasted in my opinion.

I’ll probably change that if he has an average draft and FA. We know the problems Chris, now solve them
 
andyahs

andyahs

Tough call here because of the oline issues still plaguing the team.

Fix it in the off-season and draft then yes.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Grier's made some mistakes, but he's also coming off one of the best drafts in Miami Dolphins history.

Waddle, Phillips, Holland and Eichenberg. That's hitting on all cylinders.

Hope he can do that again and fare a little better in free agency.

Of course you keep him. I'd give him a raise!
 
T

Tiko377

SF Dolphin Fan said:
Grier's made some mistakes, but he's also coming off one of the best drafts in Miami Dolphins history.

Waddle, Phillips, Holland and Eichenberg. That's hitting on all cylinders.

Hope he can do that again and fare a little better in free agency.

Of course you keep him. I'd give him a raise!
One of the best drafts from one of the worst in the previous draft for drafting Austin Jackson & Igbo in round 1

Also doing the worst job ever to support Tua

His free agency pick ups haven’t exactly been great in Fuller & Byron Jones who are on the team and he traded away Flowers, Shaq Lawson & got rid of another fail fa in KVN
 
G

GrieseMarinoTua

SF Dolphin Fan said:
Grier's made some mistakes, but he's also coming off one of the best drafts in Miami Dolphins history.

Waddle, Phillips, Holland and Eichenberg. That's hitting on all cylinders.

Hope he can do that again and fare a little better in free agency.

Of course you keep him. I'd give him a raise!
I agree with his last draft, the 4 you mention will be pretty good to elite I think but his FA’s haven’t been great and picking iggy when Jonathan Taylor was available at 41…. @Kebo was spot on here, he made this point a while ago in a draft thread

Currently yes but draft and fa could change my mind.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Tiko377 said:
One of the best drafts from one of the worst in the previous draft for drafting Austin Jackson & Igbo in round 1

Also doing the worst job ever to support Tua

His free agency pick ups haven’t exactly been great in Fuller & Byron Jones who are on the team and he traded away Flowers, Shaq Lawson & got rid of another fail fa in KVN
Tua looks like a home run pick, but I cringe at Jackson over Jefferson and Iggy over Taylor. Hunt and Davis were hits from that draft.

Don't know if the Watson pursuit was all Stephen Ross, but sounds like that could be the case.

Personally, I like Byron Jones but free agency hasn't been great.

Definitely ups and downs. Probably should have kept Van Noy and Karras.
 
VBCheeseGrater

VBCheeseGrater

Yes, he has done some pretty impressive stuff. Everyone will make mistakes and miss on some things, but he has shown on various pics and moves that he has talent with evaluating players. For example look at Waddle. Traded up to get him. Lots of grumbling about it. He would have known the criticism was coming. But went and got the guy he thought we needed. Have seen many moves like that - not all work, but I like it. Anyone can draft "mels next best available"
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

GrieseMarinoTua said:
I agree with his last draft, the 4 you mention will be pretty good to elite I think but his FA’s haven’t been great and picking iggy when Jonathan Taylor was available at 41…. @Kebo was spot on here, he made this point a while ago in a draft thread

Currently yes but draft and fa could change my mind.
Yep, a few bad misses. Jackson over Jefferson still bugs me.

Might feel differently about Grier if I didn't like Tua so much. That looks like a home run pick at the most critical position.

Free agency needs to be better.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

His inability to find quality offensive linemen, may be his undoing? That has yet, to be determined. But if you look at who's contributing consistently on Sunday's he seems to have done ok.

Baker, Howard, Van Ginkle, Brandon Jones, Needham, Gesicki, Gaskin, Ford, Smythe, Phillips, Waddle, Holland, Wilkins, Sieler, Ogbah, Rowe, Parker and others. All of whom Grier brought in via the Draft, UDFA, F/A and Poaching from another teams P.S. an argument, can be made, he's provided a good portion of the players who've been apart of the rebuild.

Add in his ability to make solid trades for draft picks, that have provided Miami with resources to rebuild. I think an argument can be made for his return.

I'm on the fence about his return. But understand why he'd be retained.
 
