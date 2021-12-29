As of right now, with 2 games to go do you want Chris Grier back next season?

Hey Fam



Start off by thanking fam Kebo for the idea.



I’ve just started a Flo thread but think we actually need to discuss the other half of the partnership.



Currently as things stand, has Grier done enough to keep his place as GM next season?



I’ll run another after the patsies game and a final one straight after draft and FA.



Mr Grier certainly will cause conversation. His trade for Tunsil, did he waste picks last draft with Noah Iggy or AJ or the last draft?



Did he have any draft you could call great? How about his handling of the FO? The DW4 saga. The coaches, how much input does he have on their selection.



If we keep Flo do we have to keep CG or will a new GM work with Flo (guess has no choice if Rossy tells him to)



So fam where are we at with Mr Grier?