Asterisk aside, we may challenge for the AFC East

1972forever said: While I agree the Patriots have certainly been impacted by the number of players who have opted out and their losses in free agency. I think overlooking the a Jets is a mistake. They played well after getting Darnold

back over the second half of the 2019 season.



If Gase can get the Jets to play for him and not revolt, the Jets are just as talented if not more talented than the Dolphins. So I actually see the Bills and Jets as the two teams with the best chance to win the division and as long as Belichick is coaching the a Patriots, I wouldn’t count them out.



I have always thought the Dolphins would need two solid drafts and luck in free agency to rebuild the team into a playoff contender. I still feel that way and I just don’t see the Dolphins contending for the AFC East division until 2021. Click to expand...

I just thought I would point out the Jets played well the end of the year and they never revolted. Some NYJ fans did, but you should know how silly some fans can be. It amazes me that when one or two disgruntled players act up the Gase haters claim there is a "team" revolt.The Jets had a better record then we did with a massive number of injuries and a QB who was sidelined with mono for almost 1/2 the season, which also affected him the beginning of the year when he played poorly, prior to his diagnoses.I see our team and others getting rid of their premia-donna players, no matter how good they might be. This reduces disruption on a team. If you can't imagine a player like that, consider a worst case like Antonio Brown. We have had two or three that were bad; just not as severe in behavior as Brown, and the coaching staff and front office did the right thing in either trading them or letting them go without trying to meet some extreme pay demands.Send those losers to Cleveland and FOCUS on effective TEAM PLAY, not individual highlights! Otherwise you may end up with a player who spends more time practicing his "celebrations" and less time taking care of business, often incurring unnecessary fouls in an overly dramatic act that actually hurts the TEAM.I think you could recall a player or two who has acted like that if you really tried.