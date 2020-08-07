Asterisk aside, we may challenge for the AFC East

We lost 2 receivers who decoded to optout and that stings .... but the opt out clause has left the Patriots without 9 players ... some household names at that ...

The Dolphins may move up the chain regardless ... leaving the Dolphins/Bills to battle it out while the Pats try to hang with the Jets

Gaining momentum for next season while continuing to build would leave us in a good spot IMO ...
 
We need QB play. Not sold on Fitz having two good years in a row based on his history and Tua probably won’t see the field until mid season. And even if he starts he’s gonna be playing behind an uneven line while learning the speed of the NFL. I actually see us with a losing record again but actually a better team making strides this year for the future
 
If you think Fitz had a good year last year then he's already had 2 good years in a row. 2018 in Tampa he had a much higher QBR, higher completion %, more yards per attempt etc.
 
While I agree the Patriots have certainly been impacted by the number of players who have opted out and their losses in free agency. I think overlooking the a Jets is a mistake. They played well after getting Darnold
back over the second half of the 2019 season.

If Gase can get the Jets to play for him and not revolt, the Jets are just as talented if not more talented than the Dolphins. So I actually see the Bills and Jets as the two teams with the best chance to win the division and as long as Belichick is coaching the a Patriots, I wouldn’t count them out.

I have always thought the Dolphins would need two solid drafts and luck in free agency to rebuild the team into a playoff contender. I still feel that way and I just don’t see the Dolphins contending for the AFC East division until 2021.
 
I'm with you Westberry. I don't care about the asterisk either. No dishonor with beating the teams in front of you.
 
I think Dolphin fans underestimate just how much Fitzpatrick did for this team last season. They weren't winning a single game without a super human effort from him.

Even if his stats end up better with a more stable and talented supporting cast I have a hard time seeing him repeat what he did last season. And I can't buy into this offense as a whole being anything more than ordinary.

The Pats and Bills are both going to with a power running attack and I'm not sure the Phins can stop it. The run defense was atrocious last season and that was with the big boy Jenkins in there, who I thought did a decent job all things considered. They've got a lot more talent on the front 7 now so it will be interesting to see if that translates into a more stout point of attack.

Count me as a skeptic. Another 5-11 season wouldn't be a shock.
 
Actually didnt realize that, although he had a much better year with the Fins. However the QB rating is about the dumbest stat in all of sports along with the “save” in baseball.
 
Sounds like Gase has already lost the locker room in New York, I see a terrible season ahead for them
 
He only had a better year with the phins because he played more games. Had he played the same # of games in 2018 he was on pace to get 4,406 yards, 32 td's, and have a higher completion %. Now I dont think any of us believe Fitz would have actually had that kind of season had he played 15 games that year, but he wouldnt have had to do much to beat his 2019 numbers. Fitz was however sacked at a much higher rate in 2019 due to our horrid OL, so it's not unreasonable to say he would have had better numbers with better protection.
 
I just thought I would point out the Jets played well the end of the year and they never revolted. Some NYJ fans did, but you should know how silly some fans can be. It amazes me that when one or two disgruntled players act up the Gase haters claim there is a "team" revolt.

The Jets had a better record then we did with a massive number of injuries and a QB who was sidelined with mono for almost 1/2 the season, which also affected him the beginning of the year when he played poorly, prior to his diagnoses.

I see our team and others getting rid of their premia-donna players, no matter how good they might be. This reduces disruption on a team. If you can't imagine a player like that, consider a worst case like Antonio Brown. We have had two or three that were bad; just not as severe in behavior as Brown, and the coaching staff and front office did the right thing in either trading them or letting them go without trying to meet some extreme pay demands.

Send those losers to Cleveland and FOCUS on effective TEAM PLAY, not individual highlights! Otherwise you may end up with a player who spends more time practicing his "celebrations" and less time taking care of business, often incurring unnecessary fouls in an overly dramatic act that actually hurts the TEAM.

I think you could recall a player or two who has acted like that if you really tried.
 
