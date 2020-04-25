At the end of last year... remember what everyone knew...

Feverdream
Starter
- Joined
- Jun 18, 2003
- Messages
- 2,176
- Reaction score
- 2,773
The Dolphins lacked a developmental QB.
Tua. Check!
The Dolphins had the WORST offensive line in the NFL.
Flowers, Karras, Jackson, Hunt, Kindley. Check!
The Dolphins had the WORST pass-rush in the NFL. Couldn't stop the run either.
Van Noy, Lawson, Ogbah, Davis, Strowbridge, Weaver. Check again!
I just don't see how anyone could be upset with what we've accomplished here. Some of these players will underwhelm, we know that... but our front office has just loaded us up with possibilities here.
I'm VERY impressed with this construction job.
