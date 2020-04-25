At the end of last year... remember what everyone knew...

The Dolphins lacked a developmental QB.

Tua. Check!

The Dolphins had the WORST offensive line in the NFL.

Flowers, Karras, Jackson, Hunt, Kindley. Check!

The Dolphins had the WORST pass-rush in the NFL. Couldn't stop the run either.

Van Noy, Lawson, Ogbah, Davis, Strowbridge, Weaver. Check again!

I just don't see how anyone could be upset with what we've accomplished here. Some of these players will underwhelm, we know that... but our front office has just loaded us up with possibilities here.

I'm VERY impressed with this construction job.
 
I think it's been a great draft. We can't fix everything, but I feel with what we have done the last three days
 
The competition for playing time is gonna sharpen these guys into razors. Whoever our best 22 are will know that their possible replacements are breathing down their necks.
 
If Tua is the real deal and healthy, that solves the quarterback position. That hasn't been the case in Miami since Dan Marino. That's the key, as most of us have said throughout this process.

Miami's offensive line last year was, truthfully, expansion team quality. Most of the offense, minus the receivers, resembled an expansion team for that matter. That's not meant as a knock to Fitzpatrick, but he's really nothing more than a quality backup and a good leader to have in the locker room.

This team has been transformed, at least on paper. Like you said, some will not make it, but a lot of talent has been added.
 
All these later round draft day trades tell me they really like certain guys back here and made sure they got them (at a reasonable position), for minimal trade value. Could explain some of strategy in earlier rounds as well. Very nice!
 
Last year we scrapped the roster. This year we lay the foundation by building both O and D lines. We got our QB. For those hating the draft because they don't see as many recognizable names or more skill positions players...be patient. That is likely happening next year. I hope Grier, McKenzie, Allen, and Flores stay together for a long time.
 
VBCheeseGrater said:
All these later round draft day trades tell me they really like certain guys back here and made sure they got them (at a reasonable position), for minimal trade value. Could explain some of strategy in earlier rounds as well. Very nice!
Click to expand...
Those who were upset about the fact that we didn't make trades yesterday... they misunderstand the cost.
The true cost wasnt some random draft pick... it's Matt Breida or Weaver. Solid players...
 
This was the best damn rebuild of the team that was much needed for a long time. It wasn’t plug and play like the last decade or so. They upgraded the trenches on both sides of the ball, all new to the point it won’t even look like the same Dolphins, that secondary looks nasty, and I’ve said enough about Tua that doesn’t need to be said. I love how this draft turned out.
Next year it will be FA and the draft for skill players.
 
I don't see Tua as a developmental QB.

He resolves the Dolphins lack a franchise QB complaints.
 
I'm curious, exactly what skill players were we suppose to get. Grier said they would build the team from the trenches out. Now let me see. In FAcy we got DE's, CB, OL, LB'er, RB. In this draft we got QB, OL, DL/DE, S, CB, RB and even a LS. What did they miss?
 
Developmental year. Let the rookies and youth learn what the coaching staff wants them to do, and improve as a team, playoffs or not. Then go into next summers offseason/draft with another plethora of picks, and continue to add pieces to what could lead to a decade of winning. Remember, we are a Watson injury away from owning a high draft pick next summer (Im not hoping for that BTW, just saying). Regardless, Grier and Co. have really set us on a course to be a quite the contender in the division at a real fast pace. Its been a long time coming, but it finally seems that the we are on the right path to be a division, and hopefully, conference power for seasons to come.
 
