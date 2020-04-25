At the end of last year... remember what everyone knew...

Developmental year. Let the rookies and youth learn what the coaching staff wants them to do, and improve as a team, playoffs or not. Then go into next summers offseason/draft with another plethora of picks, and continue to add pieces to what could lead to a decade of winning. Remember, we are a Watson injury away from owning a high draft pick next summer (Im not hoping for that BTW, just saying). Regardless, Grier and Co. have really set us on a course to be a quite the contender in the division at a real fast pace. Its been a long time coming, but it finally seems that the we are on the right path to be a division, and hopefully, conference power for seasons to come.