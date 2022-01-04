At The End Of The Day The Only List That Matters We're 2-17 On

We can have any team with all this talent here and there but we are in the same boat again. The players will play at the end of the day, but look at how good teams play when their players are injured, and on covid list. They play with great direction in spite of the injuries. I'm afraid that it isn't a players issue but it is a coaching staff issue. Grier can bring in all the talent in the world, but if we don't have the right coaches for the job or the right structure to win games we are going to end up just exactly as that list.