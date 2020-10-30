Atlanta won...Good news.

D

DolfanISS

Perennial All-Pro
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 5, 2002
Messages
16,073
Reaction score
4,663
Age
45
Location
Bellingham, MA
Jets are winning next Sunday I can feel it. NE has no talent, the Jets defense is not bad but their offense is terrible (Gase). I’m going with the Jets to upset NE next week. Gase pretty much got them once every year he was here (except one) when they were great. He will get them next week.
 
illscriptures

illscriptures

We need better LB's
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
3,723
Reaction score
2,617
Location
Miami
DolfanISS said:
Jets are winning next Sunday I can feel it. NE has no talent, the Jets defense is not bad but their offense is terrible (Gase). I’m going with the Jets to upset NE next week. Gase pretty much got them once every year he was here (except one) when they were great. He will get them next week.
Click to expand...

Nah bruh nah.
 
mk613

mk613

Scout Team
Joined
May 22, 2006
Messages
313
Reaction score
228
Age
40
DolfanISS said:
Jets are winning next Sunday I can feel it. NE has no talent, the Jets defense is not bad but their offense is terrible (Gase). I’m going with the Jets to upset NE next week. Gase pretty much got them once every year he was here (except one) when they were great. He will get them next week.
Click to expand...
Let’s hope so
 
M

mandal24

Genesis
Joined
May 5, 2007
Messages
1,244
Reaction score
180
Jets actually would've beaten the Bills if they had Jameson Crowder.. He accounts for a huge part of their offense. With Edelman out for a few weeks, if Crowder is back for the Jets for their game against the Pats, I can see an upset. This Newton/Pats offense is horrendous. And their defense looked lost
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom