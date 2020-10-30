Atlanta won...Good news.

FinsWinEventually
Sep 2, 2019
87
84
55
Carrollwood
Helps push Houston up draft board.
Jets are winning next Sunday I can feel it. NE has no talent, the Jets defense is not bad but their offense is terrible (Gase). I’m going with the Jets to upset NE next week. Gase pretty much got them once every year he was here (except one) when they were great. He will get them next week.
