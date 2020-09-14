Austin Jackson looks like the best OT taken so far.

With the exception of the two mountains from Georgia who play tomorrow, it looks like we got a steal in Austin Jackson. He looked great against Belichick's D. His footwork was awesome, he was able to turn and recover if he got blasted, and overall I think he did an outstanding job.



Mekhi Becton, by contrast, looked like 400 lbs of garbage in his debut for the Jets. Everyone from Buffalo that lined up against him blasted him off the line. It was pathetic.



Jedrick Wills did pretty well for Cleveland. Tristan Wirfs was good in pass pro, but run blocking was just decent for Tampa, but he and his inside buddy also got blown up for that blocked FG. (Margus Hunt wasn't on the scouting report).



One thing this game showed us is that there is a future for the o-line, and that Fitzy is not the future. He's the anvil to get hammered on while the line gets forged into something that will protect Tua.