We can talk about this in other threads, but Jackson at 18 and Igbo at 30 were obvious reaches. This goes to Chris Grier never having been properly mentored or trained in how to build a roster.



Draft the best player, especially in the first couple of rounds! We have gotten so used to it, but in our program, we draft for position. It has been disastrous.



Grier doesn't know better because this is the nonsense he has seen and learned under.



This is a theme that I am going to come back to. Draft the best player. Don't be cute.



We go about it all wrong and I am afraid the entire FO needs cleansed to get a GM in here who gets it.