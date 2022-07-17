Author Marshall Jon Fisher of the New Book SEVENTEEN AND OH-Miami, 1972, and the NFL's Only Perfect Season

DolphinsTalk
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 4, 2021
- Messages
- 386
- Reaction score
- 984
- Age
- 45
- Location
- Miami, FL
DolphinsTalk Podcast: Author Marshall Jon Fisher of "SEVENTEEN AND OH: Miami, 1972, and the NFL’s Only Perfect Season” - Miami Dolphins
On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Mike is joined by author Marshall Jon Fisher who has written a new book titled “SEVENTEEN AND OH: Miami, 1972, and the NFL’s Only Perfect Season.” We talk about his inspiration for the book, about the impact the Dolphins’ of the early ’70s had in not only...
dolphinstalk.com