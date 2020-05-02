Back in 9/2019 I asked if you'd be mad if this is how the draft went.

IMHO our offensive line has been something that has really held the team back. So how would you feel if they went all in on the OL in the 2020 draft? Don't worry about the names I mention, just the general concept.1) Tau (QB)20) Tristan Wirfs/Calvin Throckmorton (RT) Versatility to play multiple positions. Had to guess on where Texans and Steelers picks will fall.21) Tyler Biadasz (OC) Don't normally like to pick a center so high but this guy is good.33) Bryce Hall (CB) Flores threatens suicide if he has to start Rowe opposite X.61) Ben Bredeson/Alex Leatherwood (OG) We need at least one OG, maybe two as I'm not sold on Dieter.65) D'Andre Swift (RB) I value a stud RB. Other than center and QB he could touch the ball more than any other offensive player. Should help a young QB a lot. Drake is gone and Ballage isn't the answer. We need a solid 3 down back who can run, catch, and pick up the blitz. Maybe this guy isn't the right guy but someone should be there as it is a good year for RB'sWe still have a lot of money so we could buy a LT/LG if necessary. Ditto on edge guys but I have some hope for Tank. Jenkins and Nkemdiche could have us set at DT.Grab a free safety later on (or a FA), move McCain back to nickle and the secondary could be good. Jones is still a good SS and too costly to cut. And of course Rome wasn't built in a day and we have loads of picks in 2021.Okay guys rip away