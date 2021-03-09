 Back up QB? Vet / rookie | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Back up QB? Vet / rookie

This is an area that must be addressed. Would you rather go with a veteran? Or draft a rookie? For me... veteran, but definitely would be okay with a later pick going to a young qb to groom too

Unlikely Fitzmagic comes back in my opinion. And that’s fine, we need to move on and have an offense designed for Tua since he will be the qb going forward.

I could see more mobility being used, roll outs and such.

so a backup like Tyrod Taylor make some sense. Andy Dalton did alright for the cowboys this year... but what about: Mitch Trubisky?

the dude is a good athlete and while he has had some rough (quite rough) moments, he’s shown some talent too. An advantage of a younger back up like him is he can maybe see this as an opportunity like Tannehill did and get that next payday.

taylor/dalton on the downsides of their meh careers, but Mitch at least has some potential still. I feel like all of those guys would be in a similar ball park cost wise, Mitch likely wants to be a starter and could cost the most but when all the dust settles this off season with QBs and their new teams will have have a spot?

here’s a list:
Andy Dalton or Alex Smith of the price is right. Also, give me a rookie late in the draft.
 
Alex Smith or Tyrod Taylor are the only veterans I’d like.

wouldn’t be opposed to drafting one on day 3
 
