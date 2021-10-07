 Bad play calling... Specially on short yardage | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Bad play calling... Specially on short yardage

This 2 OC experiment is showing lots of flaws... Even Adam Gase and Bill Lazor were better than this.

I can't remember a time when we made so many boneheaded plays this early in the season.

From the bubble screen in our end zone for a safety against the raiders, to using Brissett on short yardage for the QB sneaks when Tua was healthy, to now using the wildcat on short yardage when Brissett is now the starter.

Teams load the box because we are so obvious with our BS trickery. This coaching staff is getting cute when they need to play it smart, and play it safe when they need to be agressive.

I like Flo but he is definitely showing that his deficiency is creating an average to above average offense. The run game is virtually non existent.
 
I don't believe "specially" can be used like that...

