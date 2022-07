5th rounder... and have to pay 1/3 his salary, the Browns still paying Baker over 10 million a year.



Baker is a former #1 overall pick. Like him or not he's worth more than a 5th rounder.



Panthers just robbed the Browns. Happy for the Carolina fans, Baker is 10x better than Darnold. The Browns are screwed, I hope the rot with Watson and his ludicrous contract.