Baldy take on our 3rd and 20

LargoFin: I do, and that was nothing like a screen from a QB play perspective. Im not sure Tua knows what a screen is.

You have no idea what you're talking about. Watch the play again. Tua fakes a screen to one side before turning to the side where they were actually going to throw the pass and by the time he turns, Oliver is on top of him. It's actually amazing Tua even got rid of the ball. The idea of a screen is for the offensive line to engage the defensive line briefly and then the QB is supposed to draw the rush toward him before he dumps the ball off behind the defensive line .once they are sucked in. Tua didn't even have time to look back to the play side because Hunt didn't even touch Oliver.