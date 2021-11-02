Baldy take on our 3rd and 20

Delsolar16
How come he cannot escape from a fat linemen to make a play?Tua's fault.
Do you have any idea how a screen works?
Largo- you say you do know how a screen works, yet you post “how come he cannot escape from a fat lineman to make a play”??I do, and that was nothing like a screen from a QB play perspective. Im not sure Tua knows what a screen is.
You are a hot mess yourself. If you cant see the Oline is the issue, then i suggest you take off your Tua hate blinders off. Try to be rational for once. All of your posts are all negative against this kid. You provide nothing rational to the table.
Largo doesn’t even understand the QBs role on a screen- He doesn’t understand the basics in relation to a QBs responsibility on the basic of offensive plays, so yea all of his posts bring nothing rational to the tableYou are a hot mess yourself. If you cant see the Oline is the issue, then i suggest you take off your Tua hate blinders off. Try to be rational for once. All of your posts are all negative against this kid. You provide nothing rational to the table.
You have no idea what you're talking about. Watch the play again. Tua fakes a screen to one side before turning to the side where they were actually going to throw the pass and by the time he turns, Oliver is on top of him. It's actually amazing Tua even got rid of the ball. The idea of a screen is for the offensive line to engage the defensive line briefly and then the QB is supposed to draw the rush toward him before he dumps the ball off behind the defensive line .once they are sucked in. Tua didn't even have time to look back to the play side because Hunt didn't even touch Oliver.I do, and that was nothing like a screen from a QB play perspective. Im not sure Tua knows what a screen is.
Watching other people dissect our oline play only infuriates me even more. How the hell can we properly evaluate Tua this year. Its ridiculous how this organization always manages to screw things up. Flores is damn clown. Get this bum off the team.Holy **** our oline is bad. It looks worse in slow motion, I didn't think it could look worse.
I never applauded that move, I will applaud Ross when he fires this clown. In what universe do you have a rookie Oline, QB and OCs all in the same year. This guy is a dimwit. He fleeced Grier and Ross. We seem to hire charlatansRobert Hunt is NOT a RG...let's begin with that.
He had most of his success at RT in college. He had most of his success at RT in the NFL. Flores moves him to RG and keeps him there out of position...I guess he calls it developing him.
Before some of you try to criticize Flores for THAT move just understand that many of you applauded the move inside because he's a potential All Pro guard (my a**).