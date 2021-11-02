 Baldy take on our 3rd and 20 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Baldy take on our 3rd and 20

gfish24

gfish24

Rookie
Joined
Feb 24, 2008
Messages
1,698
Reaction score
837
Location
Haldimand, ON, Canada
LargoFin said:
How come he cannot escape from a fat linemen to make a play?
Click to expand...
rickd13 said:
Do you have any idea how a screen works?
Click to expand...
LargoFin said:
I do, and that was nothing like a screen from a QB play perspective. Im not sure Tua knows what a screen is.
Click to expand...
Largo- you say you do know how a screen works, yet you post “how come he cannot escape from a fat lineman to make a play”??

I don’t think you really know how a screen works- you know he wouldn’t be trying to escape, right?

See if you knew how a screen worked you wouldn’t have criticized the qb for not being able to “escape from a fat lineman and make a play”…

So yea may want to do a little research, or at the very least pay very close attention when watching a football game and bone up on your football knowledge prior to posting
 
Last edited:
D

dunegoon

Scout Team
Joined
Dec 20, 2020
Messages
360
Reaction score
348
Age
37
Location
new york city
LargoFin said:
How come he cannot escape from a fat linemen to make a play?
Click to expand...
You are a hot mess yourself. If you cant see the Oline is the issue, then i suggest you take off your Tua hate blinders off. Try to be rational for once. All of your posts are all negative against this kid. You provide nothing rational to the table.
 
gfish24

gfish24

Rookie
Joined
Feb 24, 2008
Messages
1,698
Reaction score
837
Location
Haldimand, ON, Canada
dunegoon said:
You are a hot mess yourself. If you cant see the Oline is the issue, then i suggest you take off your Tua hate blinders off. Try to be rational for once. All of your posts are all negative against this kid. You provide nothing rational to the table.
Click to expand...
Largo doesn’t even understand the QBs role on a screen- He doesn’t understand the basics in relation to a QBs responsibility on the basic of offensive plays, so yea all of his posts bring nothing rational to the table
 
DPhinz_DPhinz

DPhinz_DPhinz

I cash reality checks....
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 24, 2016
Messages
7,602
Reaction score
5,439
Robert Hunt is NOT a RG...let's begin with that.

He had most of his success at RT in college. He had most of his success at RT in the NFL. Flores moves him to RG and keeps him there out of position...I guess he calls it developing him.

Before some of you try to criticize Flores for THAT move just understand that many of you applauded the move inside because he's a potential All Pro guard (my a**).
 
R

rickd13

Scout Team
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Oct 4, 2005
Messages
4,682
Reaction score
4,251
Age
56
Location
Rochester, New York
LargoFin said:
I do, and that was nothing like a screen from a QB play perspective. Im not sure Tua knows what a screen is.
Click to expand...
You have no idea what you're talking about. Watch the play again. Tua fakes a screen to one side before turning to the side where they were actually going to throw the pass and by the time he turns, Oliver is on top of him. It's actually amazing Tua even got rid of the ball. The idea of a screen is for the offensive line to engage the defensive line briefly and then the QB is supposed to draw the rush toward him before he dumps the ball off behind the defensive line .once they are sucked in. Tua didn't even have time to look back to the play side because Hunt didn't even touch Oliver.
 
D

dunegoon

Scout Team
Joined
Dec 20, 2020
Messages
360
Reaction score
348
Age
37
Location
new york city
SuperDuperPhin said:
Holy **** our oline is bad. It looks worse in slow motion, I didn't think it could look worse.
Click to expand...
Watching other people dissect our oline play only infuriates me even more. How the hell can we properly evaluate Tua this year. Its ridiculous how this organization always manages to screw things up. Flores is damn clown. Get this bum off the team.
 
D

dunegoon

Scout Team
Joined
Dec 20, 2020
Messages
360
Reaction score
348
Age
37
Location
new york city
DPhinz_DPhinz said:
Robert Hunt is NOT a RG...let's begin with that.

He had most of his success at RT in college. He had most of his success at RT in the NFL. Flores moves him to RG and keeps him there out of position...I guess he calls it developing him.

Before some of you try to criticize Flores for THAT move just understand that many of you applauded the move inside because he's a potential All Pro guard (my a**).
Click to expand...
I never applauded that move, I will applaud Ross when he fires this clown. In what universe do you have a rookie Oline, QB and OCs all in the same year. This guy is a dimwit. He fleeced Grier and Ross. We seem to hire charlatans
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom