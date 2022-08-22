 Baldy's break down of Tua for preseason raiders game | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Baldy's break down of Tua for preseason raiders game

"BUT TuA DiDNt tHROw IT DEEP! And SkYlAR IS OUT THERE SLINGING IT oVer tHEM mOunTAINS OVER THERE LIKE uNcLE rICO IN the movie NAPOLEON dynamite"

But seriously, He even shows the progressions Tua went through, Wrs weren't open deep but Tua like a point guard out there. Obviously regular season is different and the real thing, but I like him and his read progressions. But go figure, a little protection and there will be some time for him to go through them. Anywhoo, I thought I'd share this
 
This is going to ruin a lot of guy’s narratives on this board.
 
