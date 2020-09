Kalen Ballage - Unsigned Free Agent - NFL Kalen Ballage profile page, biographical information, injury history and news

Dolphins waived RB Kalen Ballage.

Ballage infamously averaged 1.8 yards on his 74 carries last season behind one of the worst offensive lines of the decade. The Dolphins had to upgrade their running back room, and they did so by acquiring Jordan Howard and Matt Breida. Ballage isn't a lock to land on a 53-man roster this season but will likely get another chance to show he's healthy via try out or practice squad.