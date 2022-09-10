Bama - Texas today

Forgot to record it before heading to work. I'll be home by the 4th quarter but it will be long decided.



Hoping to get some real time feedback today on Bijan Robinson vs that D. As a curios Ohio State fan, I am also interested to see how Ewers progresses.



Top 2 RB's in the draft going at it in this one? I am liking Jamhyr Gibbs are well.



What are we watching today?



Doesn't appear there are too many interesting games today.