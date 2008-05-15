Barkley says he'll repay debt to Las Vegas casino after felony threat

BAMAPHIN 22
FinHeaven Elite
- Joined
- Jul 30, 2004
- Messages
- 19,666
- Reaction score
- 29
- Location
- Huntsville, AL
TNT analyst Charles Barkley has made no secret of his gambling over the years.
Charles Barkley acknowledged he owes a $400,000 gambling debt to a Las Vegas Strip casino and promised Thursday to repay it after a prosecutor said the retired NBA star faced criminal charges.
"My mistake," Barkley said in an interview at a pro-am golf tournament in Hoover, Ala. "I'm not broke, and I'm going to take care of it."
Barkley was responding to comments by Clark County District Attorney David Roger, who said prosecutors would file a criminal complaint if he did not pay the debt cited by the Wynn Las Vegas resort.
http://sportsillustrated.cnn.com/2008/basketball/nba/05/15/barkley.gambling.ap/index.html