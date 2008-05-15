 Barkley says he'll repay debt to Las Vegas casino after felony threat | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Barkley says he'll repay debt to Las Vegas casino after felony threat

B

BAMAPHIN 22

FinHeaven Elite
Joined
Jul 30, 2004
Messages
19,666
Reaction score
29
Location
Huntsville, AL

TNT analyst Charles Barkley has made no secret of his gambling over the years.


Charles Barkley acknowledged he owes a $400,000 gambling debt to a Las Vegas Strip casino and promised Thursday to repay it after a prosecutor said the retired NBA star faced criminal charges.

"My mistake," Barkley said in an interview at a pro-am golf tournament in Hoover, Ala. "I'm not broke, and I'm going to take care of it."
Click to expand...

Barkley was responding to comments by Clark County District Attorney David Roger, who said prosecutors would file a criminal complaint if he did not pay the debt cited by the Wynn Las Vegas resort.

http://sportsillustrated.cnn.com/2008/basketball/nba/05/15/barkley.gambling.ap/index.html
 
SpaceMountain16

SpaceMountain16

Disgruntled
Joined
Jul 12, 2006
Messages
7,291
Reaction score
28
Location
Purgatory
I read in his book he loves to gamble, and he does it because as he says here "i can afford to". So this comes as no surprise to me. But for a guy who is so critical about what is going on in our country politically and socially, for him to have this bad of a gambling problem makes him very hippocritical IMO.
 
V

Vertical Limit

Super Duper Club
Joined
Jan 4, 2006
Messages
10,192
Reaction score
26
Age
33
Location
Miami, FL
SpaceMountain16 said:
I read in his book he loves to gamble, and he does it because as he says here "i can afford to". So this comes as no surprise to me. But for a guy who is so critical about what is going on in our country politically and socially, for him to have this bad of a gambling problem makes him very hippocritical IMO.
Click to expand...
No kidding. lol

Still funny as hell though.

Barkley to Kenny Smith "Let me wipe your booty":
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZuL7AiXHXz4

Barkley to Wade "The next time you see me naked":
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BobSfeiERm4

Barkley wants him some preems:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rf3kPayDXZs
 
ayiiisd

ayiiisd

☠️ Banned ☠️
Joined
Nov 8, 2018
Messages
5
Reaction score
0
Age
32
Location
London, UK
I've played for a long time!
And i still think that online casinos are the best think in the industry.
Now i am playing here and have a really nice time.
I had some troubles with betting a few years ago but that was really bad situation,now i a totally with everything that goin on in my life!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom