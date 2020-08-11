Barry Jackson 6 pack

Pandarilla

Pandarilla

Starter
Joined
Apr 24, 2017
Messages
2,130
Reaction score
2,270
That was the slimiest click bait...damn you Barry, what move did Tua make!?!

Fitz started the season missing tackles. That's why I think he was pressed to demand a trade. He wisely didn't want to have his skills erode playing with subpar talent around him. He's just deflecting it onto Flores, imo...Maybe because Ryan Fitzpatrick beat him to copyrighting "Fitzmagic." Thusly, creating an awkward situation by bringing in Ryan...who gives a ****!
 
kingfin23

kingfin23

This is the Year
Joined
Sep 19, 2006
Messages
2,797
Reaction score
782
Age
47
Fitzpatrick got burned early on. Dude needs more talent to make him better. He just a average Safty if a team is rebuilding or on decline. Plus a cry baby. Flores is going to be a great Coach. We shouldve taking Darwin. He is better and a team player.
 
dahlmarino

dahlmarino

Hating The Jets With A Passion Since '84
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 10, 2005
Messages
1,739
Reaction score
560
Age
41
Location
Kalamazoo, Michigan
AdamD13 said:
To sum up... Ryan Fitzpatrick is a leader and Minkah Fitzpatrick is a whiney B*tch!

9 part documentary on Tua, looking forward to it.
Click to expand...
On a scale of Fitzpatricks, from Minkah to Ryan, how would you rate this article?
 
T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
5,081
Reaction score
5,028
Location
Allentown, Pa
vcip said:
Note to writers...coaches...Please do not mention Mccain at saftey again...lol
Trying to forget that is real
Click to expand...
Giants appear desperate for corners, I'd love to ship him off the roster and let someone else pay him. I would literally take anything.
 
Stoobz

Stoobz

Eschew the Onvious
Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 9, 2005
Messages
1,894
Reaction score
2,230
Location
A Cardboard Box
kingfin23 said:
Fitzpatrick got burned early on. Dude needs more talent to make him better. He just a average Safty if a team is rebuilding or on decline. Plus a cry baby. Flores is going to be a great Coach. We shouldve taking Darwin. He is better and a team player.
Click to expand...
Not that I know anything but I had Derwin James as 1A and Minkah as 1B and was happy we picked him but would've been happier with James.

I saw a lot of film where James was *making plays* while Minkah was more in the right spot at the right time type of player.

Both abilities are nice to have but playmakers have an edge in my book.
 
H

hoops

Tua time!
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jul 18, 2008
Messages
64,087
Reaction score
14,765
Location
richmond va
Interesting on Logan Ryan as a safety convert. Must be thinking he’s lost some of the twitch necessary to play the boundary at a plus level these days. Not sure I saw that on tape last year but I could see him playing a solid safety along the lines of the buffalo corner to safety convert although I think he was more a tweener
 
DolfanDuBbZ~

DolfanDuBbZ~

Avoid the 'Noid
Joined
Nov 22, 2008
Messages
8,909
Reaction score
1,960
Stoobz said:
Not that I know anything but I had Derwin James as 1A and Minkah as 1B and was happy we picked him but would've been happier with James.

I saw a lot of film where James was *making plays* while Minkah was more in the right spot at the right time type of player.

Both abilities are nice to have but playmakers have an edge in my book.
Click to expand...

One is a instinctual player, the other technical. Neither is bad. Both capable of high end play.

Just do not understand the hate.
 
