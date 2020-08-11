Barry Jackson 6 pack

kingfin23 said: Fitzpatrick got burned early on. Dude needs more talent to make him better. He just a average Safty if a team is rebuilding or on decline. Plus a cry baby. Flores is going to be a great Coach. We shouldve taking Darwin. He is better and a team player. Click to expand...

Not that I know anything but I had Derwin James as 1A and Minkah as 1B and was happy we picked him but would've been happier with James.I saw a lot of film where James was *making plays* while Minkah was more in the right spot at the right time type of player.Both abilities are nice to have but playmakers have an edge in my book.