Barry Jackson 6 pack

On a scale of Fitzpatricks, from Minkah to Ryan, how would you rate this article?To sum up... Ryan Fitzpatrick is a leader and Minkah Fitzpatrick is a whiney B*tch!
9 part documentary on Tua, looking forward to it.
Giants appear desperate for corners, I'd love to ship him off the roster and let someone else pay him. I would literally take anything.Note to writers...coaches...Please do not mention Mccain at saftey again...lol
Not that I know anything but I had Derwin James as 1A and Minkah as 1B and was happy we picked him but would've been happier with James.
McCain needs to go back to the slot Corner and stay there.Note to writers...coaches...Please do not mention Mccain at saftey again...lol
Ya, on someone else’s roster.McCain needs to go back to the slot Corner and stay there.
Not that I know anything but I had Derwin James as 1A and Minkah as 1B and was happy we picked him but would've been happier with James.
I saw a lot of film where James was *making plays* while Minkah was more in the right spot at the right time type of player.
Both abilities are nice to have but playmakers have an edge in my book.