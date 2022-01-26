Baseball HOF - what's the point?

I will preface this by saying I went to a Giants game for my honeymoon because I was as poor as poop. Went to several Giants and Dodgers games when I lived in LA, and Bonds always came over to wave, say hi, tip his hat, you know just being like every other player.

I do not know when the baseball writers got to vote on HOF entrance. That always seemed kinda weird. I gave up on the HOF about 15 years ago when it seemed apparent that it didn't capture history, but instead turned into some weird hall of alternate universe existence. Too bad. Wish I had a reason to visit but in my opinion it has caved to peer pressure and no longer entices me to see any of it. It has been for a long time Too bad. It once had meaning. Over the past several years it just became meaningless.

I am not trying to start a flame war. We all have valid opinions on this. It's just sort of cherry picking nowadays anyway. Sadly, like almost all of these hallowed sports halls. Stuck in a universe that no longer exists and does not know how to handle it.



Go Fins!