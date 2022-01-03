We all hate when are team loses and finishes out another year without a playoff appearance. It sucks as a fan and it sucks its been going on for so many years.



You have a right to feel angry and sad. Especially as you watch other teams make the post season and go on to play for the big show.



The offseason is going to be long with decisions that you both support and don’t support.



Despite it all BE GOOD TO EACH OTHER. It’s easy to lash out and blame and everything else.



If you don’t have a positive hobby outside of the Dolphins. I beg you to try and find something. There’s life and joy beyond the Miami Dolphins.