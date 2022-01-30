 BE SEEN...BE HEARD...ORGANIZE! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

BE SEEN...BE HEARD...ORGANIZE!

S

Smitten2021

This is a STEVEN ROSS thread. This is not a H******* thread.

If Ross lets this happen...if he refuses to interview the CLEAR / UNDISPUTED / BEST head coach candidate then I AM PLEADING to you guys to help organize a protest. Like we did back when we wanted Jeff Ireland fired...camp out in front of the facility and get the local media to cover it.

Perhaps it puts pressure on him. If nothing else...do it to shame / humiliate him.

If I didn't live all across the world I would surely make it my mission. This cannot happen without our voices being heard. Its so disrespectful to the fans...he is literally saying that he doesn't care about winning and, by extension, doesn't care about all the money we are spending on a product he isn't committed to.

This isn't even a conversation. H******* is without a doubt the best candidate and now he is officially showing that he intends to return to the NFL...so if you don't interview him and make an offer then you're saying **** YOU TO THE FANS....

PLEASE FINHEAVEN....BE SEEN. BE HEARD. AND ORGANIZE.
 
Schleprock

Schleprock

yes.gif


Another Ross thread!

He's a billionaire....you are not.....he doesn't care what you think. I know I wouldn't if I were him.
 
Dolphin Mule

Good one.
 
