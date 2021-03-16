Bears looking to deal Anthony Miller

Fullytorqued
We need guys who can get open and catch the ball. Listen, i love albert wilson, but hes been out of football for a year, its impossible to know whether or not hes going to come back and perform at the same level and preston williams is not a slot guy. Miller is a young sub 4.4 reciever who can get seperation and catch the ball, and hes played with arguably one of the most inconsistent qbs in the league the last 3 years. I to want us to do MORE than just get miller, but adding him would be a great addition.I am not sure why the Dolphins need a WR who has had mediocre production since coming into the league. Personally I would rather the Dolphins spend more in free agency and sign a WR who could come in and produce at a much higher level than Miller.
The Dolphins already have Williams, Bowden, and Wilson who could put up better numbers than Miller and they are already under contract with the Dolphins.