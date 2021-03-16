Bears looking to deal Anthony Miller

1972forever said: I am not sure why the Dolphins need a WR who has had mediocre production since coming into the league. Personally I would rather the Dolphins spend more in free agency and sign a WR who could come in and produce at a much higher level than Miller.



The Dolphins already have Williams, Bowden, and Wilson who could put up better numbers than Miller and they are already under contract with the Dolphins. Click to expand...

We need guys who can get open and catch the ball. Listen, i love albert wilson, but hes been out of football for a year, its impossible to know whether or not hes going to come back and perform at the same level and preston williams is not a slot guy. Miller is a young sub 4.4 reciever who can get seperation and catch the ball, and hes played with arguably one of the most inconsistent qbs in the league the last 3 years. I to want us to do MORE than just get miller, but adding him would be a great addition.This is average seperation, Miller is in the top half of the league. U know whos dead last? Our recievers.