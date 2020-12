Amen to OP.



weather we have faith or not , don’t matter . We are sideline, we are fans, we are spectators .



Bottom line , it took the ravens backup qb to get hurt in order to have Jackson get back on the field to launch a bomb for a td on 4th down. Plus , tucker had to also make a 55 yarder for them to grab the 7th seed. Unbelievable.



atleast if we are 8th we’ll be in a good spot to land atiene in the draft. Glass half full.