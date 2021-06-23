Beating Buffalo

September 19th 2021, Hard Rock Stadium, 1pm game. I'm assuming a big week one victory over the Patriots but here we are marching into week 2 vs. a team we must beat in order to win the AFC East. The last time we saw these guys they were kicking us all around the field before finally winning the game by a lopsided 56-26. Since that game the Dolphins have had a great off-season and the Bills got Uof M pass rusher Gregory Rousseau. The Dolphins had a much more dynamic draft imo. We got Jaelen Waddle and Jaelan Phillips 1 and 2, massive upgrade. Then we shored up RT and Safety with absolute studs! Are we ready to compete with the Bills?



To compete with Buffalo we have to stop their run and get a ton of pressure on Allen. Last game Allen had all day back in the pocket. Will Jaelen Phillips come in and be the guy that makes the difference against Allen? With Ogbah, Van Ginkle, Baker, Phillips, Davis and Wilkins is it enough to get a strong pass rush the whole game? Also, we should be able to double Diggs and make them hurt you with someone else.



Anyway, this is a quiet time and I was wondering if you guys and girls thought we were ready to take Buffalo down. If not, why and if so, how!!