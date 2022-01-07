Been around to see a lot.

I remember the fans clamoring to get Jimmy Johnson here and ran Don Shula off. How did that work?

I remember those laying waste to Ryan Tannehill. Needs to go, How has that worked?



Don Shula and the seventies got how many AFC East coaches fired? Same in the Eighties with Marino.



Tom Brady and Bellicheck gave us that medicine for 15 years or so. Ho many coaches and QB is it now?



this year we will have 31 loser clubs after the Super Bowl, but as I read the lack of knowledge post here,



im thinking about a certain team scenario.



Cleveland has a number 1 overall pick at QB mayfield. a top a running back in Chubb. A very talented offensive line,

with arguably the best o line coach in Callahan . Two Top corners , two pass rushers a very good defense.



Yet they are no better than us. How can that be? I’m sure there fans are as passionate as the real fans here.

as well as disappointed.

How many coaches have they had or qb.



Now look at teams with Success that don’t flip coaches or qb every few years but developed what they have .



Seattle, New England, Pittsburgh, come to mind.



Maybe we should let the football people of the Miami Dolphins do there job.