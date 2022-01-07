 Been around to see a lot. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Been around to see a lot.

I remember the fans clamoring to get Jimmy Johnson here and ran Don Shula off. How did that work?
I remember those laying waste to Ryan Tannehill. Needs to go, How has that worked?

Don Shula and the seventies got how many AFC East coaches fired? Same in the Eighties with Marino.

Tom Brady and Bellicheck gave us that medicine for 15 years or so. Ho many coaches and QB is it now?

this year we will have 31 loser clubs after the Super Bowl, but as I read the lack of knowledge post here,

im thinking about a certain team scenario.

Cleveland has a number 1 overall pick at QB mayfield. a top a running back in Chubb. A very talented offensive line,
with arguably the best o line coach in Callahan . Two Top corners , two pass rushers a very good defense.

Yet they are no better than us. How can that be? I’m sure there fans are as passionate as the real fans here.
as well as disappointed.
How many coaches have they had or qb.

Now look at teams with Success that don’t flip coaches or qb every few years but developed what they have .

Seattle, New England, Pittsburgh, come to mind.

Maybe we should let the football people of the Miami Dolphins do there job.
 
This season is disappointing--most would agree--the losing streak wrecked the season. The current coaching staff is not perfect, and changes will be made. However, Flores has brought more wins in his stint than we've had in years, even decades. It's not like a recent winning tradition makes Flores' record unacceptable for this organization. There is enough progress to warrant more time in my opinion.
 
Huh? Flores currently has the same record as Gase...23-25. Hell, that's not much different than Philbin whose at 24-28, if we have another terrible start next season Flores could reach Philbin's record. Tony Sparano was 29-32 again not much different compared to Flores except Sparano gave us a taste of the playoffs as did Gase. 4 different Dolphin HC's with 4 similar records.
 
I give Flores a pass on his first season. I don't think those previous coaches had a complete rebuild either (roster turnover, etc.)
 
The fans didn’t run Shula off. The owner at the time, Huizenga decided he wanted to hire Jimmy Johnson and as the owner, that was his right and his decision.

It’s ridiculous that anyone thinks that the fans had anything to do with that decision. If Dolphin fans actually had anything to do with the hiring and firing of any Dolphin Head Coaches, I don’t think the owner would have hired any of the head coaches they have hired in the past 20 years.

Fans might bitch and complain about the head coach when things aren’t going well with their team but it is the owner who has total say over who the HC is. The owner is going to hire and fire the head coach based on what he feels is best for him and his team and not because the fans want the coach fired.
 
Flores will likely be given another year because Ross will view the team under Flores as being a rebuilding team. He was under the impression when Sparano, Philpin, and Gase were the head coaches that the team was just a few players away and that was why he was constantly allowing them to add big money free agents in an attempt to bring in those few players those coaches and GM’s told him would get the team to the playoffs.

When he agreed to this rebuild, he said at the time that what they were doing wasn’t working and that a completely different concept was needed to rebuild the team. So I am sure Grier and Flores will sell Ross on the idea that the rebuild is headed in the right direction and year 4 will be the year the team finally gets into the playoffs.

I will be extremely surprised if either Grier or Flores are fired this year but I can see them both being fired next year if the Dolphins aren’t a playoff team in 2022.
 
This is accurate IMO. First year was a purposeful mess.
 
Well, point to the teams that did a rebuild (2 non-playoff seasons in a row then changed GM/Coach) that took more than 3 years to make the playoffs..

So the call to 'stay the course' doesn't have more success than the 'change'. Still seem as wise? The whole 'changing gms/coaches every 3 years is the problem!' is a fallacy. Most of your players change over that time period.

The teams that don't change all made the playoffs within the 1st 3 years of those guys they're keeping around.
 
I’ve been watching this team for over 40 years…the football people ARE doing their jobs, and they are not succeeding.

You have to have GOOD people in place and let them do their jobs…not people that blow three first round picks in ONE draft …and a head coach that can seem to be able to hire a qualified, quality staff…and who seems to have issues in dealing with players and coaches!

Patience is a virtue…but 3 plus years of red flags is enough to find new management!
 
