Been Here A Couple Weeks So I Should Introduce Myself.

Lifelong 31 year old Dolphin fan. My Grandfather passed away in 2002 but he was a 1972 season ticket holder and never missed a game in his life whether it was in person or on TV as going became too financially restrictive.

My first memories of football are a play I don't even remember. I saw a pass into the endzone, Im assuming by Marino given my age, to a WR who made a crazy catch in the endzone. I was hooked.

My favorite players to come through in my lifetime are:

Zach Thomas
Pat Surtain
Jason Taylor
Ricky Williams
Chris Chambers



I like Jay Fiedler for personal reasons. When my Grandfather had lung cancer his sister reached out to the Dolphins. Jay was nice enough to give us a signed football with well wishes from the team.

Not the best QB but in my opinion a verified good dude.

I hope to see the Dolphins in a Superbowl in my lifetime. Most of my years following have been underachieving, heartbreak or rebuilding. I'm ready for the big dance.

Also a big Heat and Canes fan. Born and raised in South Florida so I support all our teams.
 
