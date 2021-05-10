Been Here A Couple Weeks So I Should Introduce Myself.

Lifelong 31 year old Dolphin fan. My Grandfather passed away in 2002 but he was a 1972 season ticket holder and never missed a game in his life whether it was in person or on TV as going became too financially restrictive.



My first memories of football are a play I don't even remember. I saw a pass into the endzone, Im assuming by Marino given my age, to a WR who made a crazy catch in the endzone. I was hooked.



My favorite players to come through in my lifetime are:



Zach Thomas

Pat Surtain

Jason Taylor

Ricky Williams

Chris Chambers







I like Jay Fiedler for personal reasons. When my Grandfather had lung cancer his sister reached out to the Dolphins. Jay was nice enough to give us a signed football with well wishes from the team.



Not the best QB but in my opinion a verified good dude.



I hope to see the Dolphins in a Superbowl in my lifetime. Most of my years following have been underachieving, heartbreak or rebuilding. I'm ready for the big dance.



Also a big Heat and Canes fan. Born and raised in South Florida so I support all our teams.