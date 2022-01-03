Being at the game and thoughts going foward

Nobody was getting open. It was rare. And if they did shake loose tua was running.

That said tua was off yesterday. High or low passes ( you all saw that). But the Titans d played a great game and bracket our top guys. Not mention some werent pi that were called.



I wouldn't be surprised if we had a new DC next year. Flo and the DC had an awkward exchange early in the game.



Titans had a great offensive game plan. Getting in unbalance alignments was the smartest thing to do against out d. Hat on a hat.

Our dbs gave up inside leverage almost every play. You could see where the Titans were going to go with it. Looked like poop.



Phillips is fast!! Kid was flying from the backside on a outside zone to make the play.

Pruitt injury was nasty.



They just did t look like they were there even in warm ups. You could tell the weather effected them.



That said I think the smart move would to keep flo one more year. But I'm worried that he and Grier will swing for the fences to save their jobs and trade for Watson. Not that the guy isn't talented but with the sexual assault crap and the capital that we would give up i believe doesn't make us better than a 8/9 wins a year team. Just the money and resources to give up for him we wouldn't be able to put a team around him.

Smart thing (again my opinion) spend money on the trenches and draft skill guys.

We need established lineman. Can't keep drafting and hoping on the line. Plenty of skill guys in the draft.

Tua gets one more year to prove himself. If we build around him and it doesn't get better it's time to move on.