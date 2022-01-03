 Being at the game and thoughts going foward | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Being at the game and thoughts going foward

Nobody was getting open. It was rare. And if they did shake loose tua was running.
That said tua was off yesterday. High or low passes ( you all saw that). But the Titans d played a great game and bracket our top guys. Not mention some werent pi that were called.

I wouldn't be surprised if we had a new DC next year. Flo and the DC had an awkward exchange early in the game.

Titans had a great offensive game plan. Getting in unbalance alignments was the smartest thing to do against out d. Hat on a hat.
Our dbs gave up inside leverage almost every play. You could see where the Titans were going to go with it. Looked like poop.

Phillips is fast!! Kid was flying from the backside on a outside zone to make the play.
Pruitt injury was nasty.

They just did t look like they were there even in warm ups. You could tell the weather effected them.

That said I think the smart move would to keep flo one more year. But I'm worried that he and Grier will swing for the fences to save their jobs and trade for Watson. Not that the guy isn't talented but with the sexual assault crap and the capital that we would give up i believe doesn't make us better than a 8/9 wins a year team. Just the money and resources to give up for him we wouldn't be able to put a team around him.
Smart thing (again my opinion) spend money on the trenches and draft skill guys.
We need established lineman. Can't keep drafting and hoping on the line. Plenty of skill guys in the draft.
Tua gets one more year to prove himself. If we build around him and it doesn't get better it's time to move on.
 
Did you see something out there that would motivate the Fins to pass the ball so much? In the 1st half alone, Fins passed 21 times and only ran 8. Titans must have felt the elements werent good for passing the ball as they adjusted the opposite way passing 12 times and running it 18 times...?
 
NBP81 said:
Did you see something out there that would motivate the Fins to pass the ball so much? In the 1st half alone, Fins passed 21 times and only ran 8. Titans must have felt the elements werent good for passing the ball as they adjusted the opposite way passing 12 times and running it 18 times...?
man i didnt get why they were waiting until 2nd down to run. they ran well on 1st down. but they were tough up front. alot of what happened yesterday i didnt get. they didnt take advantage of moving waddle around like they have through out the season. they would could an incomplete then run and get shut down, and just kept getting behind the chains. it was by far the worst offensive game plan since houston
 
NBP81 said:
Did you see something out there that would motivate the Fins to pass the ball so much? In the 1st half alone, Fins passed 21 times and only ran 8. Titans must have felt the elements werent good for passing the ball as they adjusted the opposite way passing 12 times and running it 18 times...?
Also, Miami had some early success with the run.
 
1. You have an offense that is RPO based on Tua's strengths. Why is it on coach if Tua's decision is to pass?
2. You were playing from behind.
 
