Belichek text exchange happened BEFORE Daboll’s In Person Interview?!

Apologies if already posted.

If true it could have simply meant Daboll was clubhouse leader going into the process and nothing more. Belichek simply could have gotten things confused. What a miscalculation by Flores.

Giants Fire Back At Brian Flores, 'Disturbing & Simply False' Allegations

The Giants are adamant Brian Flores is flat out wrong, insisting they did NOT hire Brian Daboll before the ex-Dolphins coach was interviewed.
Giants issue lengthy, detailed statement addressing Brian Flores's claims - ProFootballTalk

At first, the parties and persons accused of wrongdoing by former Dolphins coach Brian Flores opted to say as little as possible. Now, more and more of them are issuing aggressive and detailed statements challenging his claims.The Giants have issued a statement regarding Flores’s claim that his...
Is Flores accusing BB of being a racist?
 
This is the first time I have the texts and they come off as being so phoney somehow. Maybe that's just Bill B.

Like, why not just say "Brian Flores obviously. I'm hearing that you have a great shot"
 
I read earlier today where now Flores is throwing BB under the bus.

I'm serious, this guy has mental problems. Now he's going to cut off the hand who use to feed him. BB gave him a shot as a coach after talking to BCs coach about Flores wanting to coach.
 
