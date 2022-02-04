Belichek text exchange happened BEFORE Daboll’s In Person Interview?!

Kev7
Apologies if already posted.
If true it could have simply meant Daboll was clubhouse leader going into the process and nothing more. Belichek simply could have gotten things confused. What a miscalculation by Flores.
Giants Fire Back At Brian Flores, 'Disturbing & Simply False' Allegations
The Giants are adamant Brian Flores is flat out wrong, insisting they did NOT hire Brian Daboll before the ex-Dolphins coach was interviewed.
www.tmz.com