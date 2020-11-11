Ben Roethlisberger added to COVID list

This means he was in close contact with someone who had it.

Big Ben among 4 to go on Steelers' COVID list

Ben Roethlisberger and three other Steelers players -- Jerald Hawkins, Jaylen Samuels and Vince Williams -- were added to the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday as high-risk contacts.
Although Ben Roethlisberger was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers are optimistic their quarterback will be available for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The team placed Roethlisberger and three others on the reserve/COVID-19 list after they were deemed high-risk close contacts with tight end Vance McDonald, who returned a positive test for the virus Monday.
 
