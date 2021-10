These “look at what other former bottom-feeder franchises are doing” posts are very relevant to the Dolphins current state of affairs, today, on 10/24/21. Who’s their coach and why? Who did they draft and why? When did their front office change directions? How did they manage their free agency vs. what the Dolphins have done? Who did they acquire and how did they acquire their quarterback? What can the Dolphins learn from what other formerly crappy franchises do? It’s all relevant when you’re 1-6.