The ultimate fantasy draft trade is the Eagles Wentz deal. A top 10 pick, first rounder in 2022, and a few mid round picks. The obvious candidate being the Panthers, sitting at 8 with a need for a franchise cornerstone.



The other fantasy would be the Ricky trade, fleecing some team further down in the teens desperate for a player they think will put them over the top. I'm not sure that player exists in this draft unless someone thinks Ja'Marr Chase is the second coming of Rice or something.



The more likely option available would be moving down a few spots and picking up a second rounder. The Bengals if they're desperate for Sewell could be looking to move up.



The reality is none of us have a clue what front offices are thinking. All it takes is one nutty GM or impatient owner thinking Zach Wilson or Trey Lance is the next Mahomes. The Phins just have to hope that GM is out there and things fall in place for them on draft day.