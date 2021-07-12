Best bang for your buck tickets for watching the Fins crush the Pats this season?

Anywhere on the home side of the stadium. The stadium is designed to keep the visiting team in the brutal sun the whole game. The home side is in the shade of the roof for the most part.Looks like I might finally catch a live game in Miami this season... Any sugestions as to where I should sit in the stadium?
When buying tickets, what section would those be?
Depending upon your budget. There really are no bad seats on that side of the stadium. On a side note if it rains, the higher you are the better to avoid getting wet. Here is the stadium seat chart. You want to be on the side where the 72 club is. That is the home side. Have a blast!