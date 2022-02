Best Fins Team Since Marino

There’s no way the 2008 team was better than 2002. Better QB but that’s it. Maybe it’s a more fondly remembered team, a team that accomplished more, but those early 2000 teams had the talent to compete at higher levels (though they failed at it). The teams after 2003 haven’t. Even after almost 20 years, the team isn’t as talented as those 2000-2003 teams. Those teams had one HOfer, one potential HOFer, many all pros, one version of that team even had prime Ricky. Yeah, they monumentally underachieved, but they’d destroy the teams that have come after.